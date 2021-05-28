Cancel
Texas State

Months After Texas Blackouts, Critics Say Lawmakers Aren't Doing Enough

 19 days ago

After February's deadly blackout, Texas lawmakers are taking steps to protect energy infrastructure from a cold freeze. But critics say they're not going far enough to prevent another disaster.

Minot, ND

Port: When lawmakers don't want to follow their own law

MINOT, N.D. — Earlier this year, North Dakota lawmakers passed a law and then overrode a veto of that law, and now some of them don't want to follow the law. I'm talking about SB2290, which was inspired by pandemic-era federal spending. The feds rained money on the states through...
Texas State

LETTERS: Texas lawmakers didn't fix the grid, again

Totally messed up priorities with our state government and especially our governor. Looks like our representatives and people elected to take care of their constituents have once again wasted their time and effort on the wrong problems to solve. Our first week of close to normal summer temperatures and ERCOT...
Texas State

Lawmakers briefed on status of Texas' power grid after conservation alert

Texas – Several Texas lawmakers were briefed Wednesday on the status of our state's power grid. Gov. Greg Abbott also spoke about the recent calls for energy conservation after several power generators went offline for unexpected maintenance. "We didn't enter into an energy emergency alert, it was just an, 'Conserve...
Colorado State

Colorado touts climate wins, but critics say it's not enough

Colorado ended its latest legislative session with some major climate victories, including a measure that sets a new national benchmark for curbing greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. But few climate activists feel like celebrating because the statehouse session exposed deep rifts between Gov. Jared Polis (D) and his allies in...
Oklahoma State

What Oklahoma Lawmakers Did and Didn't Do on Criminal Justice This Session

Looking to prevent widespread COVID-19 outbreaks behind bars, corrections officials in several states moved quickly in 2020 to release medically vulnerable and nonviolent prisoners. Wisconsin freed 1,600 people from its prisons from March 2 through May 4, 2020, most of them serving time for parole and probation violations. The Iowa...
Springfield, IL

Some say government ethics agreement didn't go far enough

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - In the wake of federal corruptions charges against a number of legislators and lobbyists in recent years, the Illinois General Assembly is sending an ethics reform package to the governor despite criticism that the rules aren't strict enough. State lawmakers pledged reforms after ousting former long-time House...
Texas State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says He'll Suspend Lawmakers' Pay After Democrats Walk Out On Election Bill

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he would veto funding for his state’s legislature after Democrats delayed the passage of an expansive elections bill. Democrats in the state House quietly left the floor late Sunday with just hours to spare in the legislative session, preventing the bill from coming up for a vote. If signed into law, Senate Bill 7 would enhance voter ID provisions, empower partisan poll watchers and ban ballot drop boxes and drive-thru voting centers, which were used disproportionately in Texas’ biggest counties.
Texas State

Texas faces risk of power blackouts on Wednesday

Texas squeezed by on Tuesday with just enough electricity to keep the lights on. On Wednesday, it will face the prospect of blackouts all over again. Temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius in Houston as a heat wave that's expected to drag on through the end of the week blankets the western half of the US. The extreme weather is testing Texas's power grid just four months after a freak winter storm blacked out millions of people across the state and left more than 150 people dead.
Texas State

Texas girds for blackouts as heat bakes the western states

Texas is pushing homes and businesses to conserve electricity for a second day in a row to stave off blackouts as a punishing heat wave bakes the western U.S. Temperatures will top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) from Montana to Southern California Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Dallas will reach 99. With many power plants unexpectedly down for repairs, officials warn the grid may fall short. It’s the second time since the deadly February blackouts that Texas is pleading for conservation.
Congress & Courts

House Energy and Commerce Committee advances four energy cybersecurity bills

The House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced four bills designed to improve energy cybersecurity. “The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack was a sharp reminder of just how deeply we all rely on our energy infrastructure every day and just how urgent it is that we act to modernize and protect it. As bad actors become increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to undermine our national security and energy reliability, it is imperative that we keep pace, and today that is exactly what we voted to do,” Committee Chair Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) said.
Michigan State
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan lawmakers OK spending plan for billions in COVID-19 aid

Michigan lawmakers agreed to a bipartisan deal this week to allocate billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid available to the state. The House and Senate cleared two spending bills negotiated with the administration Tuesday, allocating nearly $4.4 billion to K-12 schools and $2.2 billion in funding for food assistance, rental assistance and aid for local communities. The Senate finalized the latter funding Wednesday morning, and a House vote on the school aid funding could come yet this week.