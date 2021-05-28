Months After Texas Blackouts, Critics Say Lawmakers Aren't Doing Enough

Texas squeezed by on Tuesday with just enough electricity to keep the lights on. On Wednesday, it will face the prospect of blackouts all over again. Temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius in Houston as a heat wave that's expected to drag on through the end of the week blankets the western half of the US. The extreme weather is testing Texas's power grid just four months after a freak winter storm blacked out millions of people across the state and left more than 150 people dead.