Months After Texas Blackouts, Critics Say Lawmakers Aren't Doing Enough

The House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced four bills designed to improve energy cybersecurity. “The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack was a sharp reminder of just how deeply we all rely on our energy infrastructure every day and just how urgent it is that we act to modernize and protect it. As bad actors become increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to undermine our national security and energy reliability, it is imperative that we keep pace, and today that is exactly what we voted to do,” Committee Chair Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) said.