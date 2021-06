In the last few months Qualcomm announced a pair of updated Snapdragon ARM CPUs made for use in PCs, and now Samsung has announced new laptops featuring both of them. The new Galaxy Book Go promises instant-on performance and 18 hours of battery life with a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset. The thin and light 14-inch laptop runs Windows 10 and can be had with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage. It's set to go on sale June 10th with a price starting at $349.