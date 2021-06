As Europe opens up after months of lockdowns and restrictions, interest in travel has risen distinctly, with two-thirds of Europeans intending to take a trip by the end of November 2021. Only 15% remain uncertain, and 15% are not willing to travel. This is according to the latest research on “Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel – Wave 7“[1] by the European Travel Commission (ETC), which provides timely insights on the short-term travel intentions and preferences of Europeans[2] during the COVID-19 pandemic.