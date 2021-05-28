Prince Harry Opens Up About The Extreme Toll The Pandemic Has Taken
In a bonus episode of his mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See," Prince Harry discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in regard to the toll it has taken on people all over the world. The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's joint effort to raise awareness about the importance mental health has received mixed reviews, as evidenced by the critics' comments on Rotten Tomatoes. The now-6-part series was released back on May 21, and has been making headlines ever since.www.nickiswift.com