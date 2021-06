Let’s take a look at all the requisite elements of a proper heist film. Get out your notebooks. The first part of any respectable heist film should be spent assembling a crew of acutely skilled misfits. Some of them will be in retirement, some will have gone straight, and others will only be involved in minor crimes which are not paying the bills, but since this is a really big score, they’re interested. Once the crew is together, it should include at least a few of the following: the safecracker, the explosives expert, the forger, the driver, the muscle, the tech genius, the cleaner, the leader, the love interest, and of course, the newly added unreliable guy.