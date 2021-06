Introverts have the power to imagine and the power to take what we see and make it real — but first we must harness our creativity. Not all creative people are introverts, and not all introverts are super creative. But some of history’s greatest artists and writers have thrived on alone time — and not by coincidence. Take Georgia O’Keeffe, for example, who lived a reclusive life to suit her introvert nature. “I get on pretty well with my own company,” she once told Andy Warhol.