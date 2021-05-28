The mark of a good boss: What it's really like working with Jeremy McBain

I’m not sure he had a whole lot of faith in me. In May 2009, I was a new mother with a 3-month-old. I thought being a stay-at-home mom was what I wanted, but if I’m being honest, I’ve never been a baby person and 3-month-olds are kind of boring. We were months away from talking and walking, visits to the park and trips to the beach. My son Thom pretty much just laid around. And I’m not the kind of person who likes just sitting around.