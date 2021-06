While that may sound pretty obscure, the case essentially loops in the entire “data industrial complex” of adtech players, large and small, which make money by profiling internet users and selling access to their attention — from giants like Google and Facebook to other household names (the ICCL’s PR also name-checks Amazon, AT&T, Twitter and Verizon, the latter being the parent company of TechCrunch — presumably because all participate in online ad auctions that can use RTB); as well as the smaller (typically non-household name) adtech entities and data brokers also involved in handling people’s data to run high-velocity background auctions that target behavioral ads at web users.