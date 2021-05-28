Do you see what I see? How Adrian Davies shoots things unseen to the naked eye
I am a natural history/wildlife photographer and have always looked to photograph my subjects in different ways to set myself apart from the competition. I'm fascinated by all natural history, particularly plants, and how they might appear to other animals, such as insects. I have been shooting flowers and other plants under ultraviolet light for several years to show this, and have developed my own techniques to show the subjects as insects might see them.