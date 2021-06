WEDNESDAY: Quiet conditions expected Wednesday under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Daytime highs will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s, near to even a couple degrees below normal for the middle of June. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 5-15 mph. As a result of the dry conditions, wildfire risk will still remain elevated in spots around northern Michigan. All of northern Michigan is still in a level of drought.