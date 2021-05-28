Kentucky Basketball to get visit from Skyy Clark, pursuing several top 2022 recruits
Kentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari has been very busy on the recruiting trail this spring. John Calipari is looking to assure that he never has a season with the Kentucky Wildcats like he did this past season. Kentucky finished this past season with a losing record (9-16) for the first time since the 1988-89 campaign. It was also Calipari’s first non-winning season since his first campaign as a collegiate head coach in 1988-89 with the UMass Minutemen who went 10-18.bustingbrackets.com