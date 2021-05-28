Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Kentucky Basketball to get visit from Skyy Clark, pursuing several top 2022 recruits

By Daniel Benjamin
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari has been very busy on the recruiting trail this spring. John Calipari is looking to assure that he never has a season with the Kentucky Wildcats like he did this past season. Kentucky finished this past season with a losing record (9-16) for the first time since the 1988-89 campaign. It was also Calipari’s first non-winning season since his first campaign as a collegiate head coach in 1988-89 with the UMass Minutemen who went 10-18.

bustingbrackets.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
284K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Basketball#Recruiting#Nba#The Umass Minutemen#Wildcats#Nba#Cam#Cj Frederick#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAThe State-Journal

Calipari thinks Kentucky basketball could benefit from name, image, likeness changes

Finishing 9-16 last season is something Kentucky coach John Calipari says was still due to a variety of reasons, not just one particular shortcoming on his team or staff. He insists his staff changes were not a reaction to the record but rather a chance for Tony Barbee to become a head coach at Central Michigan and Joel Justus to have more responsibilities at Arizona State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Kentucky basketball begins summer workouts

There were a lot of contributing factors that went into Kentucky's miserable 9-16 season a year ago, not the least of which was the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out summer workouts, which cost UK a golden opportunity to build chemistry both on and off the court. Especially on a team that...
College Sportschatsports.com

John Calipari releases statement on Coach K’s retirement

The basketball world had a bombshell dropped on it today, as Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he would retire following the 2021-22 college hoops season. Ironically, Kentucky and Duke will face off in the 2021 Champions Classic to kick off the new season, as both schools have had several memorable battles over the last 30 years with Coach K at the helm.
NBASLAM

Kentucky’s John Calipari ‘Would Be Open’ to NBA Return

While John Calipari continues to publicly state his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program, rumors of his eventual return to the NBA have been going on for years. Thanks to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach and Vincent Goodwill, there’s now context to the continued rumors. After...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Taking (and making) shots from the NBA 3-point line will open up Kentucky’s offense even more. John Calipari fully intends to stretch the floor this season–likely more than he ever has as the head coach at Kentucky. We’ve heard it over and over throughout the last few months: with the emphasis on shooting across all of basketball and multiple shooters on the roster, now–once again, more than ever–is the time for…
NBA247Sports

Report: John Calipari 'open to' jumping back to NBA

John Calipari has not been a head coach in the NBA since 1999, when he was fired after a poor two-plus season stint with the then-New Jersey Nets after arriving from UMass. Calipari then joined Larry Brown’s Philadelphia 76ers staff as an assistant before returning to college and accepting the Memphis head coaching position in 2000, a position he held until 2009. He’s been at Kentucky ever since.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Guard with extensive ties to UK staff enters transfer portal

This offseason, Kentucky has already added a pair of Illinois assistants. Could the Wildcats now add a former Illini player as well?. Illinois freshman walk-on guard Edgar Padilla Jr. entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get 2 months of VIP to CatsPause.com for just $1!. Padilla...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

John Calipari responds to NBA rumors

Coming off of the worst year of his tenure at Kentucky, head basketball coach John Calipari has been linked to NBA head coaching jobs that are quickly opening. While Calipari did not directly shoot down the rumors that surfaced on Wednesday that he was interested in returning to the NBA, he did tweet on Wednesday about how much he loves his job at Kentucky.
NBAprosportsextra.com

John Calipari Assures Fans He’s Staying with the Wildcats

After the recent announcements of legendary coaches Roy Williams and Coach K, John Calipari went to Twitter to address the recent rumors of him leaving the University of Kentucky, whether for another college or the NBA. He is right, it seems as though every year there’s a rumor that he’s...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach Cal Rumors

It seems like every year there’s a report linking Kentucky head coach John Calipari to the NBA, and 2021 is no exception. On Wednesday morning, Yahoo Sports insider Vincent Goodwill reported that several NBA executives believe Coach Cal could make the jump from college to the pros. “Calipari is a...
Kalamazoo, MIjack1065.com

W.M.U. basketball team adds guard from Las Vegas to 2021 recruiting class

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan men’s basketball team has added a new name to their 2021 recruiting class. Cameron Kimble, a guard from Las Vegas, joins. Western Herald Sports Editor Collin Murphy reports that the signing happened Tuesday. He joins a recruiting class that already includes Owen Lobsinger and Gus Etchison.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Top recruits share from their visits with Georgia football

The Georgia Bulldogs began the month of June with a flurry of recruiting visits. With the NCAA’s recruiting dead period lifted, recruits were able to come on campus and interact with coaches for the first time in over a year. The Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart have the nation’s top-ranked...
Indiana Statethedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: 2023 guard Maki Johnson hearing from Indiana regularly

With the transfer portal and class of 2022 taking precedence for college programs, the incoming high school junior class has taken more of a back seat than normal this spring. But soon college coaches will be able to directly contact class of 2023 prospects, and one of them sure to hear from IU is West Virginia based combo guard Maki Johnson.