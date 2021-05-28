Cancel
Global money market funds see massive inflows in the week to May 26-Lipper

By Syndicated Content
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Global money market funds saw huge inflows in the week ended May 26, Refinitiv data showed, amid caution that quickening inflation could alter the direction of U.S. monetary policy and shake up asset markets. According to Refinitiv data, money market funds received an inflow of $53.2 billion, the...

Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
Marketskitco.com

U.S. equity funds receive biggest inflow in 14-weeks- Lipper

(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds attracted massive inflows in the week to June 23, as investors bet on a faster economic recovery from the pandemic and shrugged off concerns the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than expected. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed investors put a net $16.1 billion...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, updates prices) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will give the latest steer on price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus slump. Following a hefty sell-off...
Businessomahanews.net

Philippines' foreign portfolio investments yield net inflows in May

MANILA, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) for May 2021 yielded net inflows of 417 million U.S. dollars resulting from the 1.5 billion U.S. dollars gross inflows and 1.0 billion U.S. dollars gross outflows for the month, the Philippine central bank said Friday. "This is a...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Liquid Lenses Market Survey, Comprehensive Insights And Massive Growth

Global Liquid Lenses Market research and analysis report 2021 focus on rising market drift to assist businesses to find market opportunities and develop effective ways to optimize their market positions. The report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable Global Liquid Lenses market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. Liquid Lenses Report can be used by both established as well as new entrants to live competitive positions in dynamic market situations.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks subdued as investors waver over U.S. inflation signals

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E. (Reuters) - Global shares edged up on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar steadied below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction. In. Europe. , the STOXX 600 opened 0.5% higher ahead of...
Businessfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX slips on mixed Fed signals, stocks inch higher

(Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on edge about when the bank would begin unwinding its massive stimulus program. The MSCI's index of EM currencies was flat, while most currencies in. Europe. , the. Middle East. and.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Near-Term Global Bond Market Correction Likely-Strategists: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - A significant global bond market correction is likely in the next three months as central bankers eye the exit door from pandemic emergency policy, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who also forecast modestly higher yields in a year. Financial markets were caught off guard by...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cheers weak U.S. data; Mexican central bank awaited

* Mexican central bank expected to hold rates * MSCI on Argentina in focus By Ambar Warrick June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate decision, while other Latin American currencies surged after middling U.S. labor data dispelled some concerns over immediate policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The peso rose about 0.7%, with the Mexican central bank widely expected to stand pat on rates. But the bank's guidance on policy will be closely watched, given a recent rise in inflation. Data on Thursday showed consumer prices in the first half of June rose more than expected, while a separate reading showed Mexico's jobless rate declined in May. "The bank will likely highlight the recent upside inflation surprises, noting that they have largely been related to the increase in prices of energy items and the bottlenecks related to reopening of the economy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients. But with core inflation- which strips away volatile food and energy items- also rising, analysts speculated that the bank may have a more hawkish than expected statement. While the peso had benefited from relatively higher rates at the start of the year, hikes in regional peer Brazil, as well as a cut in Mexican lending rates in February, diminished the peso's appeal for carry trade. Brazil's real rose 0.6%, while Chile's peso led gains across Latam with a 1% jump, as minutes of the Chilean central bank's recent meeting showed it had mulled raising interest rates. Sentiment toward emerging markets improved after U.S. weekly jobless claims fell much less than expected, while new orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May. The data eased some fears over imminent policy tightening by the Fed, given that the labor market is a major factor for the bank to consider halting its massive stimulus program. Latam stocks also rose, with MSCI's index of regional stocks rising 0.9% and outpacing the broader emerging market index. Focus was also on Argentine markets, with index provider MSCI expected to provide an update after the U.S. market close on whether Argentina can remain part of its benchmark emerging market index. If not, the country's assets will face relegation to frontier markets or standalone status. Ejection from the MSCI emerging market index could also result in outflows of $610 million from Argentinian stocks, JPMorgan calculated. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1366.66 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2673.04 0.92 Brazil Bovespa 129037.33 0.47 Mexico IPC 50106.51 -0.13 Chile IPSA 4387.92 0.4 Argentina MerVal 66167.57 0.117 Colombia COLCAP 1265.05 1.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9317 0.64 Mexico peso 20.0210 0.72 Chile peso 727.9 1.05 Colombia peso 3770.63 0.28 Peru sol 3.9748 0.10 Argentina peso 95.5500 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Global equity markets rise as investors stay focused on inflation and jobs

WASHINGTON / LONDON: Wall Street stocks rose and global equity markets edged up on Thursday on favorable data on U.S. jobless claims as investors reassessed Federal Reserve statements on inflation and pulled back looked to the data to come. The US dollar weakened, while the British pound fell after the...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

$26 Billion Methanol Global Market To 2026 - By Region And Application

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global methanol market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2020. Methanol (CH3OH), commonly known as wood alcohol, is a light, colorless...
Environmentinternationalinvestment.net

Record Q1 inflows into climate funds across Europe says Morningstar

Climate funds, including those investing in climate solutions, clean energy, clean tech and green bonds, have seen a significant increase in flows over the last 12 months, according to Hortense Bioy, director of sustainability research at Morningstar. In Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, six of the ten best-selling funds in...
Marketsbondbuyer.com

Refinitiv Lipper reports $1.9B, funds hold 25% of market

Municipals were little changed Thursday as the final new issues of the week priced with some bumps in repricings while U.S. Treasuries held steady. Refinitiv Lipper reported nearly $2 billion of inflows into municipal bond mutual funds. Fund flows continue to pour into municipal bond mutual funds, making up at...