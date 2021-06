In the world of redraft, every player in the NFL is on the table during your draft. In Dynasty, there is a startup draft when the league first starts where you pick from current NFL players. Every year after that, you have just one draft every year, and that is your rookie draft. Just as in the NFL draft, you’re picking exclusively from rookies who have yet to make their debuts, and, depending on how early you did them, they may not even be on a team yet. When those rookie drafts are happening, just as in a regular draft, you’re always looking for value.