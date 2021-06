Kobe Bryant was a highly-influential player out on the basketball court and he is responsible for some of the best moments in NBA history. His untimely passing in 2020 remains one of the saddest stories in the history of the sport, although his legacy will always live on. Numerous former and current players have spoken out on just how much Kobe had an impact on their lives. Many of these players have even reported a shift in mentality, following Kobe's passing.