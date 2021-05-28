Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Palantir Is Trading Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsqw6_0aESyqEZ00

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Friday morning after the company won a $111 million contract with U.S. Special Operations.

What Happened: Palantir announced it was selected by the U.S. Special Operations Command, or USSOCOM, to continue its work as their enterprise data management and artificial intelligence enabled mission command platform.

The $111 million contract includes one base year and one additional option year. Palantir's platform has been used by USSOCOM in mission operations since 2016.

"When Special Operators are risking their lives in no fail scenarios, they deserve technology that works. Our partnership with USSOCOM was one of our first in the U.S. military, and we are honored to keep providing technology that gets the job done while we partner on the future of what is possible," said Doug Philippone, global defense lead of Palantir.

On Monday, Palantir announced it will support the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force by providing its software for critical missions in a $32.5 million deal.

Price Action: Palantir traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 2.42% in premarket trading at $23.25.

Photo by Cory Doctorow from Flickr.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
50K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Doctorow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pltr#U S Special Operations#Ussocom#The U S Space Force#U S Air Force#Flickr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The stock was trading about...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Roblox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares are trading lower by 8.4% at $82.30 as May metrics showed a daily active user decline from April. Roblox is an online entertainment platform, where users can interact with each other to explore and develop immersive, user-generated and 3D experiences. The platform offers a wide range of online games for kids, teens and adults.
Stocksinvesting.com

Maxar Technologies Jumps After Goldman Calls It a Buy

Investing.com -- Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR ) jumped almost 11% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) initiated coverage with a buy rating on attractive pricing. Analyst Noah Poponak set a price target of $52 on the space technology company, StreetInsider reported. "Valuation very attractive on normalized: The company has issued...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Snap Shares Are Moving Today

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $61.32 Wednesday afternoon. Weakness appears related to overall market weakness as well as investors watching for possible policy shifts this afternoon and the central bank's plan, or not, to handle inflation. Investors are also watching for news on interest rates, as a rise in rates could weigh on growth and technology stocks.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Oracle, Roblox, Kindred Biosciences & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Oracle (ORCL) – Oracle earned $1.54 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 a share. The business software company's revenue topped estimates as well. The company forecast current-quarter profit below consensus, however, as it increases investment in its cloud computing operations. Its shares fell 4.7% in premarket trading.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Fed jitters keep S&P, Nasdaq futures below record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow dips 0.10%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.11%. June 16 (Reuters) - S&P and Nasdaq futures hovered just below record highs on Wednesday with investors on edge before potential comments from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why BlackBerry Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares are trading lower by 9% at $12.74 Wednesday afternoon. Weakness appears related to overall market weakness as well as investors watching for possible policy shifts this afternoon and the central bank's plan, or not, to handle inflation. Investors are also watching for news on interest rates, as a rise in rates could weigh on growth and technology stocks.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Monaker Set To Join Russell Microcap Index

Digital solution provider Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ: MKGI) is set to join the Russell Microcap Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. The inclusion will be effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by Russell on June 4, 2021.
StocksMoney Morning

Trade This Chip Stock Now to Cash In on the Market's Downside

Our Fast Profits plays have been crushing it in 2021, with an average 40% gain on open positions and a running 80% win rate – and they're all bets on stocks going up. But today, it's about time we cash in on the market's downside and add a "short" move to our call-heavy roster.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Reasons Why ResMed Gets Downgrade From BofA Securities

Although ResMed Inc’s (NYSE:RMD) long-term outlook is positive, the market seems to have over-reacted to rival Koninklijke Philips NV’s (NYSE:PHG) recall notification of certain sleep and respiratory care devices for the U.S., according to BofA Securities. The ResMed Analyst: Lyanne Harrison downgraded the rating for ResMed from Neutral to Underperform,...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Finance Of America Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Mortgage, student loan and financial services company Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is trading higher Tuesday on news of an analyst upgrade and an index inclusion. What Happened: Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws upgraded shares of Finance of America to Strong Buy and announced a price target of $13.50. Finance of...
StocksInvestorPlace

Palantir Stock Is Itching for a Breakout

Last month’s earnings report flipped a switch for Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock. Prices were limping into the event, having fallen nearly 60% from their peak. Shareholders were desperate for a positive catalyst to stem the decline. And the market gods saw fit to toss them a lifeline. The sales numbers were good enough to bring buyers swarming, and PLTR stock has been marching higher ever since.
StocksBenzinga

Tesla And Biogen Lead The SPY Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as investors await an outcome from this week's Fed meeting. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.18% to $424.48. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.65% to $342.26. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Inch Higher In Thin Holiday Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday after the G7 summit ended with a pledge to continue to support economies with investment until pandemic subsidies. Amid inflation worries, investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday for more cues about economic recovery and monetary policy.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Monday - Lordstown, Novavax, Riot Blockchain

Stock futures were mixed Monday as investors prepared for an important Federal Reserve meeting. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report was falling after the electric-truck maker said Chief Executive Steve Burns would step down following an independent investigation into allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research that called the company a "mirage." Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez will also step down.
StocksMoney Morning

Why Vimeo Stock Could Jump 25% Higher

Buying Vimeo stock today is just like buying an exciting IPO. Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) just became the 11th company to go public under Bill Diller's InterActiveCorp (IAC), and shares plummeted right out the gate from $52.08 to $44. That's in part thanks to IAC shareholders and other insiders selling, and not because Vimeo is a bad company.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why FuelCell Energy Is Trading Lower Today

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading significantly lower Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: FuelCell Energy reported a quarterly earnings loss of 6 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $14 million, which missed the estimate of $18.86 million.