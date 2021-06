Sleater-Kinney, "Path of Wellness" (Mom+Pop) Do bands owe it to their fans to stick to what first won them an audience, rather than changing with the times? Of course not. Such are the issues and anxieties that Sleater-Kinney fans have struggled with since drummer Janet Weiss left the riot-grrrl band after 2019's "The Center Won't Hold." Singers/guitarists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein carried on with a tour for the keyboard-heavy "Center," leaving loyalists dismayed at the loss of the mighty drummer and the breakup of a feminist sisterhood.