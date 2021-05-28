A Resolution to End Poverty in the World's Wealthiest Country | Opinion
This week, we introduced a congressional resolution asserting that we can end poverty in the richest country on Earth. We've had the opportunity to study poverty deeply. Rep. Lee has chaired the Congressional Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity since 2013. Rep. Jayapal chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Both of us worked closely with the Poor People's Campaign to produce a "People's Agenda" for pandemic recovery.www.msn.com