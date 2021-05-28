A Resolution to End Poverty in the World's Wealthiest Country | Opinion

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chair of the Finance Committee, about the ProPublica report revealing tax information for the wealthiest Americans. An explosive report by ProPublica this week confirms something that many already suspected, that America's wealthiest are not paying nearly as much in taxes as most people in this country do, relative to how much they make. The nonprofit news outlet obtained confidential IRS data showing how billionaires, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, pay an incredibly small fraction of taxes on their wealth or, in some years, have paid no income tax at all. And we should note that Amazon is a financial supporter of NPR. This is also raising questions about how private individual tax records even made their way into public view.