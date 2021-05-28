Arizona's iconic saguaro cactus is flowering "wrong" — and no one knows why
Saguaro cactus blooming flowers Saguaro National Park, Arizona Getty Images. The saguaro is to the American southwest what the Empire State Building is to New York City: A breathtaking icon and a symbol of the region. A cactus that branches like a tree, the saguaro can grow to be 40 feet tall with roots spread over 100 feet of ground. They can live for longer than 150 years, meaning there are saguaros alive today that were born when Ulysses S. Grant was president. As the colder seasons give into warmer ones, the saguaro famously sprouts beautiful white flowers that blossom from the tips of their trunks and arms.www.msn.com