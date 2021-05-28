Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona's iconic saguaro cactus is flowering "wrong" — and no one knows why

By Matthew Rozsa
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaguaro cactus blooming flowers Saguaro National Park, Arizona Getty Images. The saguaro is to the American southwest what the Empire State Building is to New York City: A breathtaking icon and a symbol of the region. A cactus that branches like a tree, the saguaro can grow to be 40 feet tall with roots spread over 100 feet of ground. They can live for longer than 150 years, meaning there are saguaros alive today that were born when Ulysses S. Grant was president. As the colder seasons give into warmer ones, the saguaro famously sprouts beautiful white flowers that blossom from the tips of their trunks and arms.

www.msn.com
View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Sonoran Desert#Saguaro#Birds#American#Salon#The Vulgar Scientist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Science
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Arizona’s Grand Canyon Is One Of The Top 20 National Parks In The U.S.

Considering our Grand Canyon is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, it’s easy to understand why so many people want to see it in person. According to Thrillist, Grand Canyon National Park is among the 20 most popular national parks in the U.S. Here are some of the reasons why: What’s your […] The post Arizona’s Grand Canyon Is One Of The Top 20 National Parks In The U.S. appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona State10Best

Here's what you want to know about hiking the Arizona Trail

The Arizona National Scenic Trail is a continuous footpath that runs roughly 800 miles from the Mexican border all the way across the state until reaching the Stateline Campground in Utah. The trail weaves through the Sonoran Desert and a selection of appropriately named "sky islands," stretches of towering mountain ranges that boast pine forests, cool weather and even snow (a vast contrast to the harsh desert below).
Traveltripsavvy.com

Saguaro National Park: The Complete Guide

Located in southern Arizona, Saguaro National Park is divided by the city of Tucson. Its two districts—the 67,476-acre Rincon Mountain District to the east of the city and the 25,391-acre Tucson Mountain District to the west—protect the nation’s largest cacti, the saguaro (sa-WAH-row). Most visitors come to marvel at the cacti, which only grow in the Sonoran Desert and can reach up to 50 feet in height (that’s five feet taller than the average school bus is long).
Gardeningthemarthablog.com

What's Flowering at Skylands

The gardens and plants around my beloved home in Maine are blooming. As you know, I love Maine - for me, it is a magical place and I always wish I could spend more time there. In May, I go up to carry out my annual task of planting the large ornamental urns and planters that adorn the exterior of my home. And later during the summer I go up again to spend a few weeks there with my family. Unfortunately, I don't always get to see all the beautiful flowers that bloom at Skylands, but Cheryl DuLong, who helps me care for Skylands, and Wendy Norling, one of my gardeners, keep me updated by sending photographs from time to time.
Yosemite National Park, CATree Hugger

10 Impressive Facts About Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park set the precedent for all parks in the United States, as it was the first land that was dedicated to recreation and enjoyment. The park was established in 1890 and although it is not the oldest National Park, it paved the way for the National Park System.
Arizona StateHouston Chronicle

iTrip Vacations® Tempe Opens Short-term Rental Property Management Company in Arizona

Vacation rental management leader expands options in Tempe-West Phoenix. iTrip Vacations® is excited to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Tempe-Phoenix now benefit from world-class property management and customer service in Tempe, downtown Phoenix, West Phoenix, Goodyear and Avondale. iTrip Vacations Tempe – owned and managed by Peter and Meagan South – has launched as the newest iTrip destination.
California Statenwf.org

Beavers and Salmon: An Unexpected Alliance

According to a recent analysis done by the Nez Perce Tribe, Chinook salmon and steelhead populations are nearing extinction and need all the help they can get. Climate change is causing rises in air and water temperatures, increased winter flooding, less (and warmer) water in the summer and fall. None of these things bode well for cold-water fish, Northwest salmon and steelhead populations, in particular. Most salmon species become vulnerable in waters with temperatures 68 degrees and higher. Waters like those in the West’s Columbia River Basin are repeatedly rising past this temperature threshold. Additionally, increased floods during the winter months wash away spawning beds, taking salmon eggs with them.
Washington Statewineindustryadvisor.com

TTB Approves the Burn of Columbia Valley AVA in Washington State

Borne of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon among first wines to claim sourcing. — The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has approved a new American viticultural area (AVA) in Washington State. On Jun. 17, the federal agency will publish a rule to establish the new 16,870 acre “The Burn...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Why pray for rain when you can bet on it?

Do you think we’re in for another lousy monsoon season? Care to bet on that?. Now you can, thanks to a fantasy-sports-style game designed by a team of researchers from the University of Arizona. The Southwest Monsoon Fantasy Forecasts contest allows amateurs and professionals alike to compete for the title...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

This plain Alabama store is one of South’s most iconic

A simple, white clapboard building standing alone at a crossroads in Perry County is one of the most iconic buildings in Southern history, although few people realize it. The building, known as the Sprott Post Office, served as the hub of the tiny, rural Sprott community near Marion for more than 100 years. It was photographed ca.-1935 as part of a project by the Farm Security Administration, a photo which later ended up in a book and on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Smithsonian Institute, according to Billy Millstead with RuralSWAlabama.org.
Colorado Statermef.org

Colorado Man Loved the Outdoors, RMEF and Life

A solemn standing room only gathering of more than 400 people crammed inside a church in Grand Junction, Colorado. They came together to remember and honor Hayden Tucker, a young man who lost his life in a tragic, work-related accident just six weeks shy of his 23rd birthday. “He was...
San Diego, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Another boom rattles San Diego windows, raises questions. Was it the Marines?

SAN DIEGO — After another window-rattling boom in San Diego County, the third since February, a pattern may be emerging, if not a definitive answer. On all three days, U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton were training with "high explosive munitions," lobbing artillery and mortar shells downrange. "Depending on atmospheric conditions,...