Arizona's iconic saguaro cactus is flowering "wrong" — and no one knows why

The gardens and plants around my beloved home in Maine are blooming. As you know, I love Maine - for me, it is a magical place and I always wish I could spend more time there. In May, I go up to carry out my annual task of planting the large ornamental urns and planters that adorn the exterior of my home. And later during the summer I go up again to spend a few weeks there with my family. Unfortunately, I don't always get to see all the beautiful flowers that bloom at Skylands, but Cheryl DuLong, who helps me care for Skylands, and Wendy Norling, one of my gardeners, keep me updated by sending photographs from time to time.