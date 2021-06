How good of an offseason have the 49ers had? One better than all of the other teams in the NFC West. That is according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, who released the bottom half of his NFL offseason rankings on Sunday. San Francisco was nowhere to be found. The same could not be said for each of the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, whose offseasons were ranked 17th, 21st and 27th, respectively, out of 32 teams.