The ketogenic diet is a very low carb, high fat diet that shares many similarities with the Atkins and other low carb diets. It involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. This reduction in carbs puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. This diet has become popular, especially amongst folks that have gained a few pounds in the past year. According to Healthline.com, studies have found that this very low carb, high fat diet is effective for weight loss, diabetes, and epilepsy and may be beneficial for certain cancers, Alzheimer’s disease, and other diseases, too.