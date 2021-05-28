Knee injuries are common, but do they have to be? How can injuries be prevented and how can they be possibly avoided when teens are playing sports? If injuries can be prevented then teens can enjoy playing sports a lot more and they can ensure that they get as much as possible out of the sport or hobby they are playing. Keeping fit, exercising, and playing sports is important for teens of all ages, it is good for their emotional well-being and their physical well-being, and the importance of regular exercise should not be underestimated or undervalued.