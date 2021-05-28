The longest standing Steelers individual player and team records

On last weeks podcast of The Scho Bro Show, we were tasked with listing our top five players who we feel are ready to take their game to the next level in 2021. For this exercise, we each came up with our own top five list counting down to the most likely candidate. Because they have no baseline yet in the NFL, rookies were ineligible for the list. For each number, we will highlight the players both Rich (Big Bro Scho) and myself (Dave) chose at each ranking with a brief explanation as to why we felt this player could take a big step in the 2021 season.