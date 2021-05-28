Editorial: The more LAPD changes...

The modern era of policing in Los Angeles began with the notorious 1991 beating of Rodney King. Captured on video by a bystander, the beating went “viral” by pre-smartphone standards and forced the city's white majority to finally confront the realities faced by Black L.A. residents in their encounters with police. The outrage helped launch two separate campaigns to reform the Los Angeles Police Department and other police agencies, which practically speaking had been accountable to no one but themselves.