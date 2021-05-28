Please Enable JavaScript

Social media has emerged as the newest form of communication, and entertainment for a majority of internet users. Social networking is a convenient and powerful tool. The variety of web- based social media sites make it possible for people to connect and share interests, activities and conversations that transcend everything from politics, education, and religion to recipes and DIY tips.Whether for personal or professional use, people engage in at least one social media site on a regular basis. The unintended consequence of this power and convenience comes at the hand of internet hackers. Every second consumers spend on these social media sites affords cyber-adversaries unlimited opportunities to commit acts of fraud. The vulnerabilities and opportunities created by social media have been used for positive and for negative purposes. For example, people create fake profiles with the express intention of humiliating, defrauding, or bullying an individual(s). Cyber-criminals can also use these fake profiles to gather information on other users in an attempt to steal their identity or burglarize their home. It is very important to remember, that many social engineering tactics and information gathering tools used on social media sites are nothing more than traditional law enforcement investigative tactics used in cyber- space. A majority of what we do in our personal and professional lives involves using some form of technology. Regardless of how far away or how real we think cyber-space is, the fact remains that the consequences of what we do and say in cyber-space can manifest in the real world.