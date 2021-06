Yesterday, EA finally gave Battlefield fans what they were looking forward to since last week, and that’s the Battlefield 2042 gameplay reveal! Clocking in at just over three minutes long, the trailer featured infantry combat, vehicles, and loads more! While we’re quite far off from the shooter’s October release date, we here at MP1st decided to give our take on what was shown! Check out our Battlefield 2042 gameplay reveal impressions and see if you agree with ’em or not.