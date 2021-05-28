Cancel
Shipping Container Architecture: Debunking the Design Trend of the Decade

ArchDaily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 500,000 buildings have arrived at the Port of Los Angeles this year. Well- not exactly. Over 490,000 shipping containers have arrived, though. If there’s a design trend that has caught the world by storm over the past decade, it’s been the rise in transforming shipping containers into buildings as a form of architecture. But are shipping container buildings just a fad that was used to propel ideas about taking every day or is there more substance to creating giant Jenga-inspired structures?

www.archdaily.com
Visual ArtArchDaily

"The Profession is in Dire Straits": GLUCK+ on the Future of Architecture and Design-Build

Architecture is inherently tied to building and construction. When these processes are aligned, great structures take shape. For architecture, construction and development firm GLUCK+, design and building go hand-in-hand. From designer and builder to owner and developer, the practice has taken on diverse roles to bring innovative projects to life. Looking to the future, Principal Thomas Gluck explores how the firm is creating work in New York City and across the United States.
Visual ArtThe Guardian

‘An architectural fashion show’: Greenwich peninsula’s Design District

A mirror-polished silver box stands proudly on a corner of the Greenwich Peninsula, reflecting a curious new world of architectural experiments. To one side wriggles a transparent caterpillar of a building, with clear plastic stretched around a bright yellow frame, forming a space-age chrysalis. Next door stands a veiled stack of raw concrete floors, the bare bones of a building draped with a ghostly shroud of steel netting, giving it the look of a multistorey aviary. Nearby there is a sturdy, low-slung box covered in rusty panels of Cor-ten steel, and a little tower-like block wrapped in a corduroy cloak of slender white tubes. Elsewhere in the menagerie we find a pair of triangular wedges dressed in harlequin costumes of pink and green terrazzo diamonds, and several other creatures whose exotic plumage has yet to emerge from behind the scaffolding.
Visual ArtArchDaily

DigitalFUTURES 2021: InclusiveFUTURES festival of architecture & computational design

DigitalFUTURES is pleased to announce the launch of InclusiveFUTURES, the world’s largest ever festival of architecture and computational design. 100+ free workshops with some of the most famous architects in the world, including Zaha Hadid Architects, Roland Snooks, Achim Menges, Claudia Pasquero, Rachel Armstrong, Philip Beesley, and many others. AI, AR/VR, Computational Design, Robotic Fabrication, Bio Design, Space Architecture, Neuro Design, Design Fictions etc.
Technologymarinelink.com

NAPA Viewer Aims to Enhance 3D Ship Design Process

A new streaming technology will support 3D model based approval (3DMBA) by providing all stakeholders with a live interactive web application to better collaborate on ship design. NAPA announced the launch of NAPA Viewer, its new collaborative web application, designed to provide users throughout the ship design process with visibility...
Economydesignboom.com

reflective floating copper cubes clad arbol design's pitch-black store in japan

Located on a quiet residential area near himeji castle, japan, ‘co hareruya’ by arbol design, is a ‘brewery in a cave where koji mold is floating’. the store — that manufactures and sells homemade foods using koji mold — takes shape as a dark box, where glittering copper plate cubes float in the air while the walls, ceiling, and floor are covered with mortar, reminiscent of a pitch-black cave with sources of light glowing within. the walls are divided into seven parts both vertically and horizontally, subtlety expressing the appearance of an inviting old japanese building, promoting feelings of nostalgia.
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

Renowned architects design sculptural beauty packaging

A recent trend has seen architects venture into the world of beauty and grooming, applying their knowledge of structure and form to everything from skincare packaging to facial rollers. Ever the innovator, Japanese architect Kengo Kuma made a bold statement in 2018 with his packaging design for Aman Resorts’ first...
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Ohariu Is a Net-Zero Tiny House Designed by Architects

Creating a sense of spaciousness in a tiny house—while also incorporating all the basic amenities like kitchen, bathroom, and storage—isn't an easy task. Implementing a smart layout and multipurpose furniture to maximize space can help immensely, as can carefully selecting materials and adding lots of windows. And of course: storage, storage, storage everywhere.
SoftwareRoad to VR

Arkio is a Collaborative Tool for Architecture Design & Review, Available Now on Quest, PC, & More

Arkio is a collaborative VR tool built for quickly sketching architectural ideas and for reviewing designs with a group. In addition to a focus on speed, Arkio also aims to be cross-platform and easy to use, with the ability for VR and non-VR users to collaborate together. The 1.0 version of the tool is available starting this week across Quest, Rift, SteamVR, iOS, Android, and Windows.
Visual Artaiaphiladelphia.org

Bright Common Honored as 2021 Design Vanguard by Architectural Record

For the past 20 years Architectural Record has honored 10 emerging practices advancing issues of form, construction, sustainability, and community engagement. Their annual selections represent the promise of the future generation of architects. This year, AIA Philadelphia member Bright Common was honored as a 2021 Design Vanguard from a pool...
Visual Artiit.edu

Architecture Student’s Competition-Winning Design to be Built in Kenya

In just five days, Hyungdoo Youn (B.ARCH 4th Year) designed what will become a future educational center in the Kenyan village of Dzunguni: a circular pavilion that can be used for farming, eating, composting, and watching soccer. Youn’s design was created for 120 HOURS, an international design competition that tasks...
Webdesigner Depot

3 Essential Design Trends, June 2021

If you are feeling like me right now, you have mixed emotions about the world in general. And this is translating into a pretty distinct design trend that’s happening almost across the board: Websites aren’t using many images of people right now. There are just too many questions about what...
Retailteknovation.biz

Unique retail venue built from repurposed shipping containers opens at RTP

This falls into the intriguing, maybe even cool category. Three years after planning began, Boxyard RTP, a more than 18,000 square foot development built from repurposed shipping containers, is opening in the Research Triangle Park area, opened last weekend. “Boxyard RTP is our first step into creating a community in...
Visual Arthomeworlddesign.com

Skygarden House / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Situated on a narrow lot in an older Toronto neighbourhood, the Skygarden House by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design provides outdoor living spaces on multiple levels to address the owners’ desire for a better connection to the home’s natural surroundings. The owners used to spend their weekends at a home in the country, located next to a stream and surrounded by trees. For their new urban home, they wanted to emulate this bucolic experience and satisfy their deep connection to nature.
Home & Gardenmodernsalon.com

5 Salon Interior Design Trends to Energize Your Space

NOTE: This content is repurposed from MinervaBeauty.com. A well-executed beauty salon or spa interior design can communicate and reinforce your brand message and pave the way for a more enjoyable business experience. Thus, it is important to stay up to date on design trends and periodically think about making improvements to ensure the look and feel of your shop is inviting to clients. Most 2021 salon interior design trends are a progression of what we have seen in recent years. Expect a celebration of form following function and a preference for natural, organic, and simple. From a resurfacing of traditional styles to Instagrammable plants, here are the interior trend shifts to watch as we continue into this year.
Lifestyledesignshack.net

8 Design Trends That Are Fading Fast

Almost every year, we kick off with a list of design trends that we think will dominate projects in the coming year. While we’ve gotten pretty good at identifying hits, there are also some misses. These trends might fade due to a lot of different factors, but commonly they are...
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Mail

Inside the 'disco house': Inside the 1970s concrete mansion designed by one of Australia's most famous architects - complete with cocktail bars and a light-up checkerboard dance floor

An imposing concrete mansion designed by late Bulgarian architect Iwan Iwanoff that looks like a prop from a dystopian movie set hides a string of glamorous and groovy secrets. Inspired by a trip to Las Vegas in the 1970s, Perth builder Sergio Marsala commissioned Iwanoff to design his family home...