'Defund the police' interpreted in many ways

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a year since George Floyd died, an event that sparked worldwide outrage and calls to reexamine the relationship between race and law enforcement. "Defund the police" has come to mean many things to many people. Radicals literally see cops as oppressors, want them off their necks with public funds devoted in positive directions. Moderates think the phrase is unfortunately confrontational, preferring instead to talk about diverting some funding to social programs so that in domestic disturbances, for example, someone other than an officer with a weapon will be available to respond. Cops would probably like that, too.

