The Deterrent to Innovation in Curing Cancer

By Paul Sloane
goodmenproject.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in an increasingly litigious age. The number of lawsuits brought against the British National Health Service has doubled in the last four years. The fear of litigation and the real possibility of been found guilty of medical malpractice are inhibiting hospitals and doctors from trying promising new ideas in the treatment of deadly illnesses.

Celebritiesdredds.info

NLE Choppa Claims He Helped Someone Cure Cancer

NLE Choppa Says He Helped Cure Somebody Suffering From Cancer. Rapper NLE Choppa has been on a journey of a better lifestyle. He’s earlier launched a YouTube page documenting his journey with a plant-based diet. Last year’s September, Choppa preached the benefits of a plant-based diet, reminding people that the food you eat also has a way of messing with your mind.
CancerUroToday

Steps Toward a Bladder-Intact Cure for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer - Andrea Necchi

In an oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO annual meeting, Andrea Necchi, MD provided a discussion on combination immunotherapy, checkpoint inhibitors, with radiation or chemoradiation approaches to bladder-sparing. In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, he highlights several abstracts including a US phase II study presented by Arjun Balar of immunotherapy with pembrolizumab combined with chemoradiation, hypofractionated radiotherapy combined with gemcitabine in patients with D2-D4-N0 muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and a multicenter study, presented by Javier García del Muro, combined immunotherapy with durvalumab and tremelimumab and radiotherapy as a chemotherapy-free strategy for bladder preservation in muscle-invasive bladder cancer in the same patient population. He highlights the differences between the studies and their endpoints as well as a presentation by Matthew Galsky, HCRN GU 16–257, a phase 2 trial of gemcitabine, cisplatin, plus Nivolumab with selective bladder sparing in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. In closing, Dr. Necchi highlights two large phase III studies currently recruiting patients, that have the potential to establish the standard for therapeutic options in the near future.
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

Conquering cancer

Media Contact: Terry Tush | Director, Marketing and Communications | 405-744-2703 | terry.tush@okstate.edu. Six years ago, Steven West was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the bile ducts in his liver. But it wasn’t as simple as that sounds. His cancer was originally misdiagnosed twice. West then delved into researching...
CancerWilliston Daily Herald

Cancer classifications define type of disease

A cancer diagnosis immediately induces a host of questions. Cancer thrusts the newly diagnosed into a completely new world. There’s new terminology to learn and important decisions to make. One of the first jobs a newly diagnosed person can tackle is learning more about his or her type of cancer.
Addison County, VTAddison Independent

Cancer & Community

Most people in the United States know someone affected by cancer. For some, it is a constant anxiety as eventually, more likely than not, someone they know will be diagnosed. But there is hope for all as medical and scientific advances are sharpening our understanding of how cancer works and suggesting new ways we can beat it. And the way doctors and clinicians treat cancer is always changing, as scientists learn more about the nature and development of the disease.
CancerGreater Milwaukee Today

‘Outpedaling’ cancer

WASHINGTON D.C. — When cancer survivor and award-winning journalist Elizabeth McGowan arrived in Racine in the early 1990s, she thought she had been given a new lease on life. After leaving the Janesville Gazette in 1989 following a difficult treatment for melanoma – the very same cancer that had killed...
Kansas City, MOflatlandkc.org

Food for the Cure Fights Cancer with Organic Food

Andrew Fitzgerald started Food for the Cure as a way to bring organic food to cancer patients for free. He formed the nonprofit after watching his mother go through cancer treatment, and ultimately pass away from the disease in 2016. Organic food doesn’t contain all the pesticides and herbicides that...
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Help Fight Cancer in Person With Maine Tri For a Cure Next Month

According to Cheryl Tucker, the Executive Director of the Maine Cancer Foundation, back in 2019 through their annual Tri For a Cure event, they were able to contribute $2 million -- TWO MILLION DOLLARS -- to fight cancer all throughout Maine. That had been a massive increase throughout their years of putting on Tri For a Cure, and the trend looked to continue last year.
California Statepatientdaily.com

El Camino Health is First in California to Offer Cancer Patients Innovative Ethos™ Adaptive Intelligence™ Radiation Technology

El Camino Health issued the following announcement on June 8. El Camino Health is now one of just five in the U.S. and the first health system in the state of California to offer cancer patients an innovative adaptive radiation therapy called Ethos™. The advanced radiation oncology technology, created by Varian, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create customized cancer-fighting treatment plans in minutes — a process that traditionally takes days to develop.
Cancerprincipia-scientific.com

Malaria drugs could help combat cancer

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are drugs that are used to treat malaria, but a new review suggests that they may have another purpose: treating cancer. The research — which reviewed more than 190 studies investigating how chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) affect cancer cells — describes how the malaria drugs may increase tumor sensitivity to existing cancer treatments.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Myth Buster: Can a Biopsy Spread Cancer?

Seeding—the transfer of tumor cells from a dislodged biopsy needle—is not impossible but very rare, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). One review of studies in BJU International found the incidence to be less than 1%. Another study, in Gut, found no increased risk of dying among people with pancreatic cancer who had biopsies. A 2019 study in Urology found no evidence of seeding at all among 42 patients with bladder cancer followed for 28 months.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Youngish With Cancer

No time is a good time to start a cancer journey. But when you’re in your 30s or 40s with children, there are unique challenges. It is truly a family affair. I was 39 when I was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), an incurable blood cancer with a typical diagnosis age of 72. The average life expectancy was a mere seven years, I was told—and that was before testing revealed that my flavor of CLL was more aggressive than most.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Atkins on Safety Considerations For Neoadjuvant Approaches in Gastric Cancer

Katelyn M. Atkins, MD, PhD, discusses safety considerations for neoadjuvant approaches in patients with gastric cancer. Katelyn M. Atkins, MD, PhD, a radiation oncologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, discusses safety considerations for neoadjuvant approaches in patients with gastric cancer. What is known about the toxicity and tolerability of these approaches...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Acupuncture Relieves Chronic Cancer Pain

The need for better pain management for cancer survivors is urgent, given that an estimated 5 million survivors in the United States experience chronic pain after treatment. The PEACE trial—the largest study of its kind to date—recruited 360 people with a prior cancer diagnosis (including lymphoma, breast cancer and prostate cancer) but no current evidence of disease who reported musculoskeletal pain for at least three months.
Canceratoallinks.com

What is the use of Alphalan pills in the cancer treatment?

Alphalan is an anti-cancer tablet used to treat multiple myeloma and ovarian cancer. It comes under the class of drugs called alkylating agents. Use of Alphalan helps in damaging the genetic material (DNA and RNA) of cancer cells and stops them from multiplying inside your body. The medicine may take several weeks or months to show the result but you should not stop the medication abruptly as it can cause Alphalan side effects. Wrong consumption of medicine and Alphalan overdose may lead to Alphalan abuse. Regular checkups are required when you are having these tablets. Blood test, liver and heart functioning should regularly be tested while you are on Alphalan dose. Alphalan 2 mg is the required Alphalan dose that is prescribed by the doctors. You can order Alphalan 2 mg online when prescribed by your doctor.