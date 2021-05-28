The Deterrent to Innovation in Curing Cancer

In an oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO annual meeting, Andrea Necchi, MD provided a discussion on combination immunotherapy, checkpoint inhibitors, with radiation or chemoradiation approaches to bladder-sparing. In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, he highlights several abstracts including a US phase II study presented by Arjun Balar of immunotherapy with pembrolizumab combined with chemoradiation, hypofractionated radiotherapy combined with gemcitabine in patients with D2-D4-N0 muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and a multicenter study, presented by Javier García del Muro, combined immunotherapy with durvalumab and tremelimumab and radiotherapy as a chemotherapy-free strategy for bladder preservation in muscle-invasive bladder cancer in the same patient population. He highlights the differences between the studies and their endpoints as well as a presentation by Matthew Galsky, HCRN GU 16–257, a phase 2 trial of gemcitabine, cisplatin, plus Nivolumab with selective bladder sparing in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. In closing, Dr. Necchi highlights two large phase III studies currently recruiting patients, that have the potential to establish the standard for therapeutic options in the near future.