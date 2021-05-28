Cancel
'Impossible to know' if all restrictions will be lifted on 21 June

By Connor Sephton, news reporter
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is currently "impossible" to know if England will be able to remove all coronavirus restrictions on 21 June, the business secretary has told Sky News. Kwasi Kwarteng said a final decision on the proposed easing of measures will not be made until 14 June, despite frustration among hospitality firms still not sure if they will be able to reopen.

Matt Hancock
Kwasi Kwarteng
Boris Johnson
