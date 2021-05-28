'Impossible to know' if all restrictions will be lifted on 21 June

Boris Johnson has seen off aTory rebellion as MPs voted on an extension of coronavirus restrictions in England until 19 July.The House of Commons has approved a four-week delay to the end of lockdown measures, aimed at buying more time for the vaccine programme.Earlier, Public Health England announced that 9,055 new Covid-19 cases had been logged in the past 24 hours, as the Delta variant continues to spread. Nine more people have died.The number of people taken to hospital suffering serious virus effects jumped by 48 per cent in a week, Matt Hancock revealed. Read More Ministers ‘will make Covid vaccines compulsory for care home staff’Current lockdown rules: Which changes have been moved from 21 June to 19 July?Covid lockdown: Scientists warn of 40,000 summer wave deaths as Boris Johnson confirms four-week delay to lifting restrictionsAids and Covid-19: A life lived between two pandemics