'Impossible to know' if all restrictions will be lifted on 21 June

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Scotland is likely to delay its easing of Covid-19 restrictions, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. The whole country had been due to move to level zero restrictions - a "nearly normal" state - on 28 June, but Ms Sturgeon told MSPs she expected it to be delayed for three weeks so that more people can be vaccinated. Scotland's Covid case rate is five times the level it was in May. "We need to buy sufficient time for vaccination to get ahead and stay ahead of the virus," she said. A formal decision on the delay will be made next week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a delay to England's lockdown easing on Monday.