The College Basketball Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues it’s offseason conference check in with the Big 12 Conference. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and NC Nick (@NC_Nick) go team by team within the Big 12 projecting just how they think each team will do and what each teams ceiling is. Could Baylor run it back and perhaps make it to the Final Four? Is Kansas the preseason favorite to win the conference? Did the Texas Longhorns and Chris Beard win the transfer portal more than any other team? Is Jamie Dixon and TCU feeling the pressure to get the Horned Frogs to the NCAA Tournament? How will Oklahoma State look without Cade Cunningham? Are Bruce Weber’s Kansas State Wildcats flying under the radar? Is Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners the most interesting team to watch this upcoming season? Will Texas Tech and Mark Adams find a way to get the Red Raiders dancing? Could Iowa State and newly hired T.J. Otzelburger be the team that surprises the Big 12? Will Bob Huggins and West Virginia make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Basketball Experience.