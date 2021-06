“Can we tennis gamers play the similar sport as the two of them?” Diego Schwartzman puzzled. in the center of the semifinal between Novak Djokovic (1st) and Rafael Nadal (third). To that query we must also add Roger Federer (eighth), the third life legend in the historical past of tennis. A historical past that’s written Grand Slam to Grand Slam. This Sunday it was Nole’s flip: He turned a fantastic recreation in opposition to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (fifth) by 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4. Thus, the Serbian raised the glory for the second time in the Philippe Chatrier. As well as, it broke different manufacturers. Sight.