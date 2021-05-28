Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Viasat displays Cloud-based communication capabilities in naval exercise

naval-technology.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViasat has demonstrated tactical Cloud-based communication capabilities to enable advanced battlespace applications during a naval technology exercise in the US. The company displayed the abilities at the Naval Integration in Contested Environments (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) held at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The event called on industry stakeholders...

www.naval-technology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Command And Control#Us Marine Corps#Exercise#Antx#The Us Navy#Us Marine Corps#Eabo#Loce#Fnc#Viasat Government Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Navy accelerates TACAMO nuclear communications recap plan

The US Navy (USN) is accelerating plans to field the Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules in the Take Charge And Move Out (TACAMO) survivable nuclear communications role, with increased funding requested in the service's fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget proposal. The proposal released earlier in June lays out an accelerated plan...
Baltimore, MDnavalnews.com

Northtrop Grumman Delivers First Sewip Block 3 System To U.S. Navy

The official transfer was marked at an event with company and Navy program officials at Northrop Grumman’s systems integration facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The AN/SLQ-32(V)7 SEWIP Block 3 system shipped to the U.S. Navy for formal land-based testing at the Naval Sea Systems Command Surface Combat Systems Center in Wallops Island, Virginia.
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

SOSi Wins $43M Task Order to Modernize US Indo-Pacific Command

SOS International LLC has been awarded a 3-year, $43 million task order contract to modernize and expand the coalition information sharing capabilities of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The task order falls under SOSi’s Mission Partner Environment contract with the Secretary of the Air Force Administrative Assistant Mission Partner Capabilities Office.
Militarythedefensepost.com

US Navy, Marines Test Next-Gen Mine Detection Systems

US Navy and Marine Corps teams tested a range of underwater mine detection systems during the 50th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 50) military exercise. The annual two-week exercise involving 18 NATO countries evaluated the effectiveness of mine countermeasures among the allied militaries utilizing cutting-edge technologies, a NATO statement said. It also...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Lockheed Supports DOD’s Joint All Domain Operations Goal Through Experimentation; Stephanie Hill Quoted

Companies like Lockheed Martin are participating in joint exercises to help the Department of Defense come up with a joint all-domain operations platform that can link sensors to shooters to achieve decision dominance, Breaking Defense reported Monday. “[It’s] about machine learning, artificial intelligence, eventually quantum computing—the speed at which they’re...
Militarygovconwire.com

Army Picks Raytheon, L3Harris for Sensor Prototype Development OTAs

The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) other transaction authority agreements to build, integrate and demonstrate communications intelligence and electronic intelligence sensor prototypes for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System under the initial phase of the Multi-Domain Sensing System program. The service...
Aerospace & Defensenorthropgrumman.com

Modernized Electronic Warfare for the Global F-16 Fleet

As the electromagnetic spectrum becomes more contested and congested worldwide, modern electronic warfare systems are essential equipment for tactical aircraft. Northrop Grumman’s F-16 electronic warfare suite for international operators draws upon the technologies developed for the United States F-16 fleet. Known as the ALQ-131C, this fully modernized, digital system is ready to defend against current and future threats.
Softwarecioreview.com

Basic Applications of Cloud Communications

Adopting cloud communication for every necessary interaction is a smart move for any business, no matter the size or requirements. FREMONT, CA: Communication is one of the most critical aspects of any business's operations. Communication tools are frequently not fully integrated, creating difficulties for the team. Companies can ensure greater mobility and accessibility by leveraging cloud communications. Here is a brief description of what cloud communications is and how it can offer additional opportunities and benefits.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SignalWire raises $30M to accelerate the creation of unified cloud communications tools

SignalWire announced that it has raised $30 Million in a Series B round to accelerate the creation of the next generation of unified cloud communications tools. Led by Prosperity7 Ventures, and joined by Storm Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Jerry Yang (AME Cloud Ventures), and Dean Drako (Barracuda Networks), the round brings SignalWire’s total funding to $41.6 million to date.
Technologyshephardmedia.com

Naval Group and DSTA to develop 3D printing technologies

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) have signed an MoU with Naval Group and its subsidiary Naval Group Far East. The MoU states that the organisations will work together to explore new technologies, such as additive manufacturing, for naval applications. This includes the sharing of production methodology, certification and...
Militarygovconwire.com

Leidos Secures $62M Contract to Install, Maintain Navy’s Undersea Warfare System

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has secured a potential two-year, $61.7 million contract to help the U.S. Navy install and sustain an integrated system designed to detect and engage targets under the sea. Work covers ship installation, life cycle sustainment and logistics and fleet support services for AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

MD Helicopters secures $43.9 million in Army contracts

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 36 seconds. MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) has announced two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from Army Contracting Command-Redstone supporting the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters. The first contract, a six-month extension worth $14.5 million, continues MDHI’s longstanding efforts to...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Ed Pascua Joins Cloud-based identity provider SecurEnds | #cloudsecurity

Ed brings over 18 years of experience in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry to his new role at SecurEnds. Ed was most recently at Simeio Solutions, where he led global partnerships. While at Simeio, he drove collaborative engagement and results around IAM professional services and managed services, with a particular focus on providing cloud-based identity, access and governance offerings (IAM as a Service). While leading global partnerships, Ed identified and built strategic partnerships with key identity vendors resulting in premium-level/top-tier positioning for the company with each of these vendors globally; and multi-million-dollar contribution to the company’s revenue. Ed has built Identity practices and partnerships led global and North American identity consulting organizations, with oversight of sales and professional services across several industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and public sector. He has served as the Co-Chairman of Technology Association of Georgia’s Information Security Society and has leadership roles with ISSA Metro Atlanta Chapter and Cloud Security Alliance, Atlanta Chapter. Ed served as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer in various leadership and management roles from platoon to brigade level, while serving in the U.S., Germany, Panama, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. He holds the CISSP and Certified CISO (C|CISO) certifications. He holds a B.S. from San Diego State University and studied General Engineering at the United States Military Academy.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Viasat Ramps Satellite Services In The Middle East And Western Europe Ahead Of ViaSat-3 Launch; Signs Ka-Band Capacity Lease Deal With Avanti Communications

CARLSBAD, Calif., and LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (VSAT) - Get Report, a global communications company, today announced it signed a Ka-band capacity lease agreement with Avanti Communications Group plc (Avanti) to provide additional coverage and capacity across the Middle East and Western Europe—ahead of its ViaSat-3 global constellation—to support Viasat's expanding global mobility and enterprise businesses, specifically across aviation, maritime and energy.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Federal Services To Acquire Novetta And Bring More Advanced AI, Cyber, And Cloud Capabilities

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture, has entered into an agreement to acquire Novetta, an advanced analytics company serving U.S. federal organizations that are pushing the limits of what’s possible with machine learning, cyber, and cloud engineering. “Novetta will bring expanded capabilities, broad client relationships, and...
Aerospace & Defenseconservativeangle.com

'Ships' Are Passé: Why the Navy Must Consider a Hybrid Fleet

Is the “ship” still the arbiter—and the proper unit of measurement—of naval power? Perhaps not. Here’s What You Need to Remember: Ship types have displaced one another other from the cores of fleets across the decades and centuries. Maybe it’s time to unseat the ship itself. Is the “ship” still...