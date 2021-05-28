After a lifetime of bowling, Wheat Ridge Lanes owner selling

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — After decades of memories, the popular Wheat Ridge Lanes is up for sale.

The 12 chrome-lined bowling alleys at Wheat Ridge Lanes have changed little in the 21 years that David Hanscom has been in charge. And they didn't change much either in the 35 years his father owned the lanes before that.

"My dad bought the place in 1964, four days before I was born," he said. "I feel like I never left the place. Really. I've just been here forever."

Wheat Ridge has grown and changed over the decades. 38th Avenue, which used to be a dirt road connecting the town with Denver, is now a multi-lane artery for a growing city. But the lanes have remained the same.

"Everybody's grandparents bowled here. Their parents bowled here. They bowl here. Their kids bowl here," Hanscom said. "I've seen a lot of good times here."

But now those lanes are up for sale. The listing values the land at $4,000,000. As 38th Avenue continues to evolve and grow, demand for property on the main street has soared.

"If my dad was sitting right here right now, we would never in our wildest dreams fathom that this place would be worth the kind of money it's worth right now," Hanscom said. "My dad paid $120,000 for this place when he bought it in 1964."

But the sale brings an end to a staple in a community changing rapidly. Hanscom hopes the new buyer will keep the building intact for a few years before building something new.

"I'm sure it probably be apartments at some point," Hanscom said. "I just hope for a buyer that will keep it as it is for a few years."