Usher promises 'the hottest summer of all'

Who doesn’t love a trip to Las Vegas? One of the best things about this quintessential party town is that it attracts all comers. People of all ages from all over the world travel to the Strip for its casinos, shows, and of course, world famous buffets. The restaurant scene in Vegas has all but exploded over the past decade. Though they have a number of spots run by world class celebrity chefs, most people visiting Vegas are still in it for the buffets. If you are looking for endless this and bottomless that, then keep reading to learn about the top buffets in Las Vegas.