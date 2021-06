LAPLACE, La. — Authorities say five teenagers from LaPlace, including a 13-year-old driver, were arrested after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop Wednesday. According to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Riverlands subdivision in LaPlace around 3:30 a.m. after a suspicious vehicle was spotted with several young people inside suspected of pulling on car door handles to burglarize them. Deputies spotted the car near the intersection of Belle Chasse and Ridgefield drives when the car refused to stop.