Small businesses in Virginia Beach’s ViBe and Town Center help bring awareness to mental health

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 19 days ago

Small businesses in Virginia Beach’s Town Center and the ViBe Creative District stepped up to not only bring awareness to mental health, but also to help end the stigma that surrounds it.

Kay Ashby, a board member with Coastal Virginia’s National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the nonprofit asks businesses every year to recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

“When you are struggling with mental health issues, a safe and welcoming community to support you is invaluable,” she said. “There’s no health without mental health.”

Ashby became involved with the grassroots organization in 2004. It acts as a voice for people affected by mental illness through free education, training programs, support groups, and a helpline. The group also advocates at the local, state and national levels for mental health issues.

“We’re there for people,” Ashby said. “That information is important to get out and it’s easier to get it out if a business has the information out.”

This year, 20 businesses — nearly twice as many as last year — supported the cause because of the pandemic, she said. But with COVID-19 sidelining events, members had to think outside the box. Many of the businesses handed out green ribbons, hosted “Nickels for NAMI” donation jars and displayed green pinwheel flowers and “Mental Health Matters” signs.

Ashby stressed the importance of knowing the warning signs and treatments for mental health illness including medicine, therapy, diet, and exercise. According to the alliance’s website, 1 in 5 adults experiences mental illness each year.

“This year with COVID, we’ve seen a significant decline in people’s mental health,” she said.

Stephanie Dietz, owner of The Pink Dinghy in the ViBe Creative District, said mental health issues such as burnout, stress and anxiety seem to run rampant in the restaurant industry.

“I’m well aware of the struggles that folks have,” she said. “We all have our demons and things we struggle with.”

A huge advocate of therapy, Dietz said she supports her employees whenever they are grappling with mental health problems.

“I think the stigma around mental health is so absurd,” she said. “We should really feel safe enough to talk about our innermost feelings, especially with the people we are with day in and day out.”

Terry Restin has co-owned The Royal Chocolate in Town Center with Brenda Tusing for the past 15 years and supported NAMI for the past nine years. Throughout the month, every gourmet chocolate covered apple sold generated a donation to NAMI and the business also offered donations with a chocolate prize in return. Restin said the owners have fielded questions from customers wanting to support the organization.

“I think everybody has some staff who have struggled through — even before the pandemic — and I, of all people, understand tough days and trying to get through them,” Restin said.

Ashby credits Kate Pittman, executive director of the ViBe District, and Katie Caraviello, business development and community relations manager for Divaris Real Estate, for creating the partnerships between NAMI and the local businesses. Divaris manages Virginia Beach Town Center.

“We need to spread out to other businesses and communities so we keep expanding outward with these messages,” Ashby said. “That’s the goal for next year.”

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

