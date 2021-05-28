Cruella's storytelling is more than lazy, it's harmful
Warning: Cruella spoilers follow. When the first trailer for Joker came out, it sparked a wave of conversation around the depiction of mental health in pop culture — particularly when mental health is tied very explicitly to criminality. There were those who argued that a work of fiction is simply that, or that giving Joker (a villain whose unpredictable violence is what makes him both frightening and compelling) a backstory complete with explanation and a moral compass undermined the character. Either way, the movie also rested on a dangerous assumption about people with mental illnesses.www.digitalspy.com