A Quiet Place Part II steals a sci-fi twist from one of the ever

Although movie theaters have been officially reopened for a while now, it has felt like there haven’t been any movies worthy enough to be a “welcome back” for audiences. Before the pandemic hit, horror fans and general audiences alike were waiting for the sequel to “A Quiet Place,” until delays led to the sequel being pushed back to 2021. Director John Krasinski has done it yet again, and there is no doubt that his love for the horror genre translates onto the big screen. This movie was worth the wait, and if any movie can get people back to enjoying the theater-going experience, it is “A Quiet Place Part II.”