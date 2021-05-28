Cancel
A Quiet Place Part II steals a sci-fi twist from one of the ever

By Eric Francisco
Inverse
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article71 percent of the Earth’s surface is made up of water. It’s no surprise, then, that this green and blue rock of ours the only (known) planet in our solar system teeming with life. But science-fiction stories frequently speculate on the existence of life beyond our borders — and certain stories give us earthlings a natural advantage over our hostile visitors.

www.inverse.com
Entertainment
Spoilers
Movies
Movieswcbe.org

It's Movie Time June 4, '21 A Quiet Place Part II

John and Mindy recommend this insightful horror film for the family. It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors. John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics....
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[Interview] Millicent Simmonds for A QUIET PLACE PART II

When A Quiet Place hit theaters back in 2018, it achieved critical acclaim and put Millicent Simmonds on the map. A relative unknown prior to the film’s release, most would have known her from the film Wonderstruck. But, thanks to Director John Krasinki’s pushing to cast a deaf actress in the role of Regan Abbott, she has been able to capture our hearts and, in her own words, work on projects that are part of the corrective process of showcasing actually deaf talent and ASL in media.
MoviesPolygon

When will A Quiet Place Part II start streaming?

A Quiet Place Part II is only at the beginning of what seems to be a very successful box-office run, and while John Krasinski’s horror movie sequel is only in theaters, streaming deals and pressure from the likes of Netflix and HBO Max will keep the window to streaming shorter than ever. The movie is expected to release on Paramount Plus sometime around July 12.
Salamanca Press

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ delivers on first film’s success

When word that Jim from “The Office,” a comedy actor in a sitcom, was going to write and direct a science-fiction horror film, people were fairly weary. But after the first previews dropped and audiences saw the film’s concept on display for just a few minutes, the tides quickly turned.
MoviesBuffalo News

John Krasinski's idea puts teen actor in lead of 'A Quiet Place Part II'

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were in Hawaii for a movie shoot when he told her, “I have an idea.”. It was an idea he didn’t expect, an idea film executives (and movie fans) desperately wanted, and an idea that would ultimately thrust a groundbreaking teen actor into the forefront of a blockbuster.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Giveaway: A Quiet Place Part II Movie Passes

Taking silence to a whole new experience, the sequel to one of the most successful modern horror films returns. A Quiet Place Part II is back with reprising roles, starring power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt alongside Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds, the family continue their escape in an apocalyptic world filled with sound-sensitive human-eating creatures.
MoviesNew Haven Register

'A Quiet Place Part II' Battles 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' at the Box Office

In a box office battle of the scares, “A Quiet Place Part II” is facing off against the latest “Conjuring” installment for big-screen dominance. Heading into the weekend, Paramount’s sequel to “A Quiet Place” appears to have a slight edge over the competition and should remain victorious on U.S. charts. The film, directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, debuted ahead of Memorial Day with $48 million, a pandemic-era record, and ended the extended holiday weekend with a robust $58 million. In its second outing, ticket sales for “A Quiet Place Part II” are expected to dip around 50% from the weekend prior for a three-day haul around $21 million to $24 million.
Moviesntdaily.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is the best horror sequel of the 21st century

Although movie theaters have been officially reopened for a while now, it has felt like there haven’t been any movies worthy enough to be a “welcome back” for audiences. Before the pandemic hit, horror fans and general audiences alike were waiting for the sequel to “A Quiet Place,” until delays led to the sequel being pushed back to 2021. Director John Krasinski has done it yet again, and there is no doubt that his love for the horror genre translates onto the big screen. This movie was worth the wait, and if any movie can get people back to enjoying the theater-going experience, it is “A Quiet Place Part II.”
RelationshipsPolygon

A Quiet Place Part II is really a movie about divorce, stepdads, and the ’burbs

If there’s one thing I remember from childhood, it’s that my parents were always telling me to be quiet. If it’s in the mall, a movie theater, or some sort of religious ceremony, they were constantly imploring me to hush up. A Quiet Place and its new sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, are the most horrible exaggeration of that constant pressure to stop yammering all the time. Instead of social embarrassment, the downside of being loud is a very painful, ugly death at the hands of a merciless alien monster.
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' might just restore your faith in sequels

One thing’s for certain: “A Quiet Place Part II” is less, well, quiet than the first film. That should have been expected from the wicked, Mona Lisa smile on the face of Emily Blunt as her character racked her shotgun after shooting one of the monsters in the face at the close of the otherwise impeccably minimalist, deeply suspenseful 2018 thriller. Aside from that shotgun blast and a few other judiciously placed loud noises, the movie played out in near total, almost entirely dialogue-free silence.
TheWrap

‘A Quiet Place – Part II': How the Sound Designers Made the Horrifying Prologue

(Warning: This piece includes minor spoilers for “A Quiet Place — Part II”). The opening shots of “A Quiet Place – Part II” do not immediately give away that we are witnessing the day the Abbott family was forced into silence by deadly creatures from another world. And that makes it all the more shocking when Lee Abbott’s truck arrives on a seemingly deserted street, the sound of its engine and the slam of its door echoing through the theater with an unnatural, ominous loudness.
MoviesSioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "A Quiet Place Part II"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “A Quiet Place Part II” begs to be seen in a theater where sound effects resonate. Director John Krasinski plays the same sound games he did in the first installment but edits this one with a sharper eye toward tension. As a result, the sequel zips by, making the idea of a third film entirely necessary.
Moviesaccessnepa.com

“A Quiet Place Part II” is the first triumph of 2021

John Krasinki made one of my favorite films of the 2010s with 2018’s “A Quiet Place.” It’s use of sound (or lack thereof) was an incredible accomplishment that I think back on positively and often. It has one of the most unique scripts you’ll ever read — almost completely void of dialogue — and it got people excited for a second installment. The people would get their wish in 2020 … or so they thought. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the masses had to wait for “A Quiet Place Part II” until 2021. I’m happy to report that is was well worth the wait.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ 4K Blu-ray Pre-Order is Live

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. A Quiet Place Part II provided a much needed jolt to the North American box office over Memorial Day weekend. It shouldn’t be too long before it arrives at home, and Paramount wants you to be ready early.
Moviesnewslanes.com

A Quiet Place Part II end credits: Is there a post-credit scene?

The island itself could very easily provide a sequel to this film, as the family could end up living here together and meeting other survivors. As well as this, now they have Emmett to help them, though at the end of the film he is badly injured, so they will need to aid him medically first.
Moviesrespectability.org

A Quiet Place Part II Proves to Be a Loud Win for the Disability Community

NOTE: Minor Spoilers for both A Quiet Place films ahead. Los Angeles, June 3 – The horror genre is rarely a prime example of proper disability representation in Hollywood. However, Memorial Day weekend 2021 provided us with the release of the much-anticipated film, A Quiet Place Part II. After being delayed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed and financially successful 2018 horror-flick, A Quiet Place, was finally released. The horror series is about a world in which aliens with uncanny hearing attack Earth. The survivors must learn to live silently to survive. The stars of both films include real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as well as Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Millicent Simmonds plays Regan, oldest daughter of the family who is also Deaf. At the end of the first film, Regan discovers that the amplifying feedback from her hearing aid tortures the aliens and makes them more vulnerable.