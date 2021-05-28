Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Ten Rudest and Most Polite States in America

1069morefm.com
 28 days ago

Are people ruder in certain parts of the country? Well, someone tried to figure it out by looking at three different categories of rudeness. They went through different polls and studies on how often people swear on the phone at customer service, how rude people are behind the wheel, and how much people tip at restaurants. They also factored in a poll on how rude the rest of the country thinks each state is.

www.1069morefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern States#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Illinois & Missouri among the most fun states in America: Study

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new WalletHub study ranked the most fun states in America. The study compared all the states across two key categories: “Entertainment & recreation” and “nightlife.” The categories were then evaluated on a variety of metrics on a 100-point scale. California was listed the most fun...
California Stateoc-breeze.com

WalletHub Study: California is 2021’s most fun state in America

With summer just around the corner and over two-thirds of Americans planning to take a vacation, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most Fun States in America, as well as accompanying videos. To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

America's backward climate politics are cooking the country

The interminable Senate negotiations on infrastructure are grinding on. A bipartisan group of conservatives is reportedly attempting to hammer out some kind of bargain (though the sincerity on the Republican side should be viewed with extreme suspicion), while a growing group of progressive senators and representatives say they will not vote for anything that doesn't have adequate provisions to fight climate change. In response, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the second-ranking Senate Republican, has reportedly said that the focus on climate change risked his support.
Politicscountry1037fm.com

South Carolina Makes The List for 2021’s Most Patriotic States in America

Are you proud to be an American? Apparently, if you live in Montana you are as patriotic as can be. With Fourth of July celebrations able to proceed this year due to the fact that 45% of the population is vaccinated and states have largely reopened, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most Patriotic States in America,
Public HealthPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Documenting America’s Path to Recovery #272: June 23, 2021

Welcome to Documenting America’s Path to Recovery. Today we look at:. The end of New York’s statewide COVID-19 emergency. A disagreement between the Massachusetts governor and legislature over which branch gets to control federal coronavirus relief money. COVID-19 policy changes from this time last year. We are committed to keeping...
Retaillstribune.net

Today’s Most Politically Incorrect Scholarship

Frontier Justice is hosting a youth shooting tournament specifically for ages 8-18 on June 26. The tournament will be a competition amongst age groups, but 10 graduating seniors were selected from an essay contest to shoot off for $10,000 in scholarship prize money from Frontier Justice. The tournament is open to Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska youth, as all three states now host a Frontier Justice retail destination! The essays were selected from submissions on why the youth were proud to be an American. In an age when it isn’t popular to be proud of this great country, Frontier Justice is leading the way in fostering a new love of the greatest nation on the planet amongst the youth.
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Latinos underrepresented in state politics

Staff reporter covering state and local politics. Report for America Corps Member. VIEW BIO. Though Boston has the highest total number of Latino residents in the state, the city shows a lack of Latino representation in key political roles, according to a report from UMass Boston. The “Latinx Political Leadership...
Louisiana Statewhereyat.com

Louisiana Ranked Only the 12th Most Fun State in America…Obviously by Mistake

According to WalletHub's "2021's Most Fun States in America," Louisiana is only the 12th most fun state in America. WalletHub, there has clearly been a mistake. For context, this conclusion was somehow reached by a ranking system that generates a score by comparing entertainment, nightlife, and costs. Other specific factors included most festivals and restaurants per capita. While this scale is well thought out and effective in ranking other, more generically defined states, it isn't capable of capturing, much less ranking, all that Louisiana has to offer. Where is the neighborhood jazz concert category? What about a bracket for best cemetery or best absinthe house? Can you visit Nicholas Cage's prebuilt pyramid mausoleum in Illinois? Didn't think so. Although very important and equally delicious, Louisiana isn't just beignets and crawfish. Louisiana is 400 festivals a year, cherished marsh wildlife, jazz capitol of the world, 64 colorful parishes, football season, and the most close-knit sense of community you'll find across the country.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Ten-state Great Race to visit Huntington

HUNTINGTON — One hundred and twenty of the finest antique cars in the world are expected to stop in Huntington at 11:30 a.m. Friday as part of the Great Race. Participants of the Great Race will stop for lunch in Huntington on Friday, June 25, at Heritage Station. The first cars are expected to begin arriving at 11:30 a.m., with an arrival ceremony featuring color guard and the playing of the national anthem occurring at 11:25 a.m.
Politicswfdd.org

Report: North Carolina's Population Is On The Rise

More than 360,000 people moved to North Carolina in 2019, according to new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. An analysis by research center Carolina Demography shows 86% of the new residents moved from other states, and the rest from other countries. More than half came from just nine...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

This is the best city to live in Georgia

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work is now permanent, and the new dynamic means they are no longer tied to a specific city for their job and can choose a place to live based on other factors, including quality of life -- which varies considerably in the United States.
Electionsopiniontoday.com

The Battleground: Voters’ Frustration with the State of American Politics

… As we have demonstrated for several years in the Battleground survey, the public perceives division in our country to be a major impediment to working together in our democracy and getting things done. And so long as calls for greater civility and bipartisanship are not cynically wielded as a way to silence dissent and stymie actual progress, one of the most important prescriptions for turning around the state of our politics and the divisions in our society must be a conscious decision to look upon Americans with differing political ideologies as fellow citizens of good will and recognize the need to work together in order to solve the country’s most pressing challenges. CONTINUED.
Politicsconservativeangle.com

‘Top Ten’ List of ‘America’s Stupidity’ Stupid or Deliberate?

The following article, ‘Top Ten’ List of ‘America’s Stupidity’ Stupid or Deliberate?, was first published on Conservative Firing Line. Here’s a “Top Ten List” that first appeared in 2013, perhaps even earlier. What’s most interesting is that nothing has changed. In fact, things are worse than ever. You can predict all of this and more based solely where Democrats are in charge. They complain incessantly about the environment but no longer care about the trashing […]
PetsPosted by
Stacker

Most pet-friendly cities in America

Stacker mined data from WalletHub to curate a gallery of the most pet-friendly cities in America based on pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness in America's 50 biggest cities.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Benafield, a force in politics, state, local government, dies

J.W. "Buddy" Benafield, the businessman who worked for governors of both parties and served as mayor of both England and Little Rock, died early Monday morning. He was 93. The son of a sharecropper and deeply ambitious, Benafield worked his way up from the cotton fields of Lonoke County to becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college, his daughter Dawne Benafield Vandiver said.
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Place To Rent In America

As residents fled large cities to find a better quality of life, rents and home prices in some of America’s largest cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts, fell. For years, the most expensive places to live were in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. However, people moved to their suburbs […]