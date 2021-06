Actress Glynnis O'Connor was a very familiar face to those of us who grew up in the '70s. In addition to her many episodic TV roles, she starred in some of the decade's seminal (and beloved) big screen and television movies, including Jeremy, Ode to Billy Joe (both opposite Robby Benson), Someone I Touched (opposite Cloris Leachman) and a personal favorite of many, The Boy In the Plastic Bubble (opposite John Travolta). O'Connor was a pioneer in the TV movie genre, so her pairing with Hallmark Channel for the premiere of Sand Dollar Cove this weekend is the perfect reminder that after the year we have all just experienced, all is becoming right in the world. "It was very refreshing to be on a set with people first, but also to be in such a sweet story," O'Connor said during an exclusive interview with MediaVillage. "It was really, really, lovely to come out of this horrendous year and straight into this lovely environment."