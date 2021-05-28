A Pre-Holiday Weekend Edition of Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs
Our first runner-up this week is a team from Jenner & Block that revived fraud claims that auto part maker US Tsubaki Holdings Inc. brought related to its acquisition of Central Conveyor. New York’s Appellate Division, First Department this week unanimously reversed a trial court decision knocking out all four fraud causes of action in the case. Partner Brent Caslin leads the team that includes partner Brian Fischer, associate Olivia Hoffman, partner Ishan Bhabha, and partner Ian Heath Gershengorn, who argued the appeal.www.law.com