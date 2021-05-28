Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

A Pre-Holiday Weekend Edition of Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs

By Ross Todd
Law.com
 19 days ago

Our first runner-up this week is a team from Jenner & Block that revived fraud claims that auto part maker US Tsubaki Holdings Inc. brought related to its acquisition of Central Conveyor. New York’s Appellate Division, First Department this week unanimously reversed a trial court decision knocking out all four fraud causes of action in the case. Partner Brent Caslin leads the team that includes partner Brian Fischer, associate Olivia Hoffman, partner Ishan Bhabha, and partner Ian Heath Gershengorn, who argued the appeal.

www.law.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Litigator#Scotus#Latham Watkins#Jenner Block#Us Tsubaki Holdings Inc#Appellate Division#First Department#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Scotus#D C Circuit#The U S Navy#Ddt#Kelley Drye Warren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawminnlawyer.com

Breaking the Ice: IP work lights up litigator’s practice

Education: B.S. Arizona State University, political science; J.D., University of North Dakota School of Law. Courtland Merrill, who recently joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Minneapolis office, has helped handle patent infringement cases involving products ranging from circuit board tester plates to holiday outdoor light projectors and the flameless candles originally used at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.
Lawlexblog.com

New York Business Divorce

Commentary on Dissolution and Other Disputes Among Co-Owners of Closely Held Business Entities. Judicial Dissolution of LLCs Under RULLCA: Iowa Supreme Court Takes the Stage. Iowa was one of the first states to adopt the 2006 Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act. As of this year, 21 others have done so not including New York which continues to limp along with its creaky LLC Law enacted in 1994. Iowa’s statute governing judicial dissolution of LLCs is based on RULLCA Section 701 which in the main carried forward the provisions in Section 801 of the predecessor Uniform Limited Liability Company…
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — With abortion and guns already on the agenda, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster issue — whether to ban consideration of race in college admissions. The justices on Monday put off a decision about whether they will hear an appeal claiming that Harvard...
Congress & Courtsprotocol.com

SCOTUS kicks LinkedIn scraping case back to lower court

The Supreme Court threw out a lower court ruling Monday in a case in which LinkedIn sought to stop a company called hiQ Labs from scraping public profile data. LinkedIn argued hiQ was violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the country's core anti-hacking statute. But the Ninth Circuit court of appeals sided with hiQ. Now, the justices are asking the court of appeals to reconsider the case in light of the Supreme Court's recent ruling in Van Buren vs. United States.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Adtalem Recruits Hub Group General Counsel as New Top Lawyer

Ex-GC left amid Adtalem’s $1.5 billion Walden University buy. Adtalem Global Education Inc. general counsel Douglas Beck as its new law department leader. Beck, who began his career as an associate at Seyfarth Shaw before taking in-house jobs at Allegiance Healthcare Corp., Navistar Inc., and Alberto-Culver Co., spent more than a decade in-house at Hub, where he was promoted to general counsel in 2015.
Violent Crimeslexblog.com

West Coast Trial Lawyers Blog

Actor Lisa Banes Dies After Hit-And-Run Scooter Crash In New York. A week after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes has reportedly died. The 65-year-old star was reportedly flung from a crosswalk after being struck by an e-scooter while crossing the street in Manhattan and suffered a traumatic brain injury. In a statement, her manager David Williams reportedly said: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman…
Public HealthLaw.com

NY State Court System Loosens Mask Policy for Staff Members, Judges

New York’s court system is loosening its mask policy as new coronavirus cases among staff members have hovered at around zero in recent weeks. In a video announcement on Monday, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said the new shift will allow fully vaccinated court employees and judges to go maskless in “non-public areas” inside court buildings. Those non-public areas include robing rooms, locker rooms and back offices “not accessible to court users,” according to a memorandum outlining the policy.
BusinessLaw.com

Kirkland Corporate Duo Leaves for Latham

Amid one of the busiest periods for deal activity in recent memory, Latham & Watkins has snagged two corporate partners from competitor Kirkland & Ellis. Latham on Monday said it brought on Tana Ryan, a partner in private equity and mergers and acquisitions in Los Angeles, as well as Elisabeth “Lisa” Martin, a partner in capital markets and public company representation in Chicago.
Congress & Courtslexblog.com

Supreme Court Vacates LinkedIn-HiQ Scraping Decision, Remands to Ninth Circuit for Another Look

On June 14, 2021, in a closely-watched dispute involving the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), the Supreme Court granted LinkedIn Corp.’s (“LinkedIn”) petition for certiorari filed in the hiQ web scraping case. It subsequently vacated the Ninth Circuit 2019 opinion and remanded the case to the Ninth Circuit for further consideration in light of the Supreme Court’s decision from earlier this month in Van Buren v. United States, 593 U. S. ___ (June 3, 2021). (LinkedIn Corp. v. hiQ Labs, Inc., No. 19-1116, 593 U.S. ___ (GVR Order June 14, 2021)).
EconomyLaw.com

Runners-Up and Shout Outs for Litigator of the Week

Our first runner-up this week is a team at Debevoise & Plimpton led by the firm’s international dispute resolution group co-chair Mark Friedman and partner Ina Popova. Last week they secured a $412 million recovery for oil and gas company Perenco Ecuador in its long-running dispute with the Republic of Ecuador. An ICSID tribunal on Friday finalized its holding that Ecuador violated its bilateral treaty with France after passing a controversial 2006 law allowing it to seize virtually all of the revenues of foreign oil companies, including two oil fields that Perenco purchased under long-term contracts with the state. Friedman and Popova have led the oral advocacy at the eight hearings on the matter for Parenco over the last decade. Debevoise associates Laura Sinisterra and Sarah Lee, who have both worked on the case since their first days at the firm, had stand-up roles at the most recent hearing. The team was supported by associates Moeun Cha and Janine Godbehere.
Congress & Courtsleadertimes.com

Justices consider Harvard case on race in college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — With abortion and guns already on the agenda, the conservative dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster issue — whether to ban consideration of race in college admissions. The justices could say as soon as Monday whether they will hear an appeal claiming that Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants, in a case that could […]
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — With abortion and guns already on the agenda, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster issue — whether to ban consideration of race in college admissions. The justices on Monday put off a decision about whether they will hear an appeal claiming that Harvard...