Following reports earlier today that he is departing The Bachelor franchise after 19 years, Chris Harrison is now making it official. In a new post on his Instagram (which you can see below), the longtime host confirms that he will no longer be a part of the series. He claims that he is “excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.” Chris was a part of the show from the very first season, and was the continuous thread that tied multiple eras of the franchise together.