Presidential Election

Republicans block bipartisan Jan. 6 panel

By Alex Hider
WTKR News 3
 19 days ago
Republicans in the Senate blocked efforts to establish a bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A motion to open debate on the Jan. 6 commission failed by a vote of 54 in favor to 35 against, with 11 abstentions. The motion needed 60 votes to pass.

Just six Republicans crossed the aisle and voted to move forward with the commission: Sens. Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse.

Following the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called out Republican colleagues, accusing them of attempting to sweep the riot under the rug in service of former President Donald Trump.

"We all know what's going on here," Schumer said. "Senate Republicans chose to defend the 'big lie' because they believe anything that might upset Donald Trump could hurt them politically"

Lawmakers had hoped to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly riots, which took place when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in the hopes of delaying the Electoral College certification of the 2020 election.

However, Republican lawmakers had voiced opposition to the commission. CNN and Politico report that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell privately lobbied his Republican colleagues to oppose the commission earlier this week.

The opposition comes even as relatives of Officer Brian Sicknick — a Capitol Police officer who fought with protesters and died of a stroke days after the incident — pleaded with Republicans to back the creation of the commission . Other Capitol Police officers also urged Senators to support the commission.

The Associated Press reports that the vote on the commission was scheduled to take place on Thursday evening but was eventually bumped to Friday after Republicans voiced opposition to another bill.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Electoral College#Cnn#Politico#Capitol Police#The Associated Press
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Senate progressives threaten to block bipartisan infrastructure plan: ‘No climate, no deal’

Progressive Democrats are threatening to blow up the bipartisan infrastructure package being debated within the Senate if their aggressive climate change demands are not met. “It’s time for us to go our own way,” said Sen. Ed Markey, Massachusetts Democrat and the author of the Green New Deal. “We cannot let Republican calls for bipartisanship deny the American people the climate action that they have been demanding.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democratic patience runs out on bipartisan talks

Democratic tensions over infrastructure and the Biden agenda showed signs of boiling over Tuesday as one progressive lawmaker after another blasted a bipartisan framework negotiated by centrists in both parties. The scaled-down agreement backed by a bipartisan group of 10 senators appears on life support days after it was announced,...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats who staged walkout pressure U.S. Senate to pass voting bills

A group of Democratic state lawmakers from Texas on Tuesday pressured U.S. senators to pass two major voting bills that have been stalled. The Texas Democrats who traveled to Washington this week were part of a group of lawmakers who staged a walkout in the closing hours of the state's legislative session last month to defeat a sweeping election bill Republicans in the state were trying to pass. They met Tuesday with Congressional Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and spoke at the Senate Democrats' lunch.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden to NATO: Republican Party is 'vastly diminished' after Jan. 6

President Biden said Monday that he‘s assured NATO allies that the Republican party is “vastly diminished” and they need not fear a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “The Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers, the leadership of the Republican Party is fractured, and the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senate leader backs repealing 'forever war' authorization

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threw his weight on Tuesday behind an effort to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force that allowed the war in Iraq, citing it would prevent “military adventurism” such as former President Donald Trump’s 2020 airstrike on a Baghdad airport.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Republican McConnell Would Block a Biden Supreme Court Pick in 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden would not get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in 2024 if Republicans regain control of the chamber and a vacancy arises during that presidential election year. "It's highly unlikely. In fact, no, I don't...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Senate Republican touts party's effort to make Biden a 'half-term president'

Sen. John Barrasso said that the GOP is aiming to make President Joe Biden a “half-term president” by taking back Congress during next year’s elections. “Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” the Wyoming Republican said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate, and White House.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Nancy Pelosi Won't 'Wait Any Longer' for Senate to Create Jan. 6 Commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."