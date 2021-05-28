Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

First afro-feminist theater being built in Barcelona

By ACN
catalannews.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project Periferia Cimarronas, run by a group of female creatives of Afro-descent, aims to convert a space in the Sants District of Barcelona into a new theater: the first anti-racist, afro-femenist theater in Catalonia, and the whole of Spain. President of the organization, activist and actress, Silvia Albert Sopale,...

www.catalannews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Crowdfunding#Catalonia#Feminist#Catalan News#Afro Catalan#Montero Santa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & DancePosted by
The Atlantic

The Theater

We browsed and as usual that one I hadn’t read. where we could only listen to the actors. Our faces close,. like an animal’s. I felt such tenderness for you and knew. it wasn’t returned—this as usual I couldn’t understand. When, earlier, our plane landed in the river. behind another...
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

SKyPAC announces first in-person theater performance since COVID

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Live theater is officially back! The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center has announced the performances of ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ Friday, July 30th through Sunday, Aug. 1. The Tony award winning “play with music” reimagines the origins of Peter Pan, and how a miserable orphan comes to...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Berta Moreno Afro-Jazz Soul Project: Tumaini

Tenor saxophonist Berta Moreno released her promising debut, Little Steps, in 2017. It signaled her debt to forbears such as Wayne Shorter and Joe Henderson, and displayed an impressive command of bop language. Tumaini, her engaging follow-up, moves in a rather different direction. Time well-spent in Kenya gave Moreno a wider focus for her compositions, as she adroitly melds jazz, R&B and Afro-Latin idioms into an enjoyable musical synthesis.
San Francisco, CAHyperallergic

Radical, Feminist Futures Blaze at the Bronx Museum

Today, the first Pride flag, long thought lost, is on display in San Francisco, feminist futures on display in the Bronx, and looking at the Black contribution to Detroit’s electronic music scene. Born in Flames conjures entire worlds that respond to wounds inflicted by both capitalism and patriarchy. Yume Murphy.
Kansas City, KSkcapplauds.net

KC ballet offers online performances

Three Episodes Available Online June 10, 17 & 24 @ 7 p.m. WHO: Second Company @ Home: Broadcast Series showcases many of the works learned and performed by the Second Company during the 2020-2021 season. These three, 20-minute episodes each include an introduction from Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney, two pieces performed by members of the group, and interviews with company members, as well as other behind-the-scenes footage.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Art, impact, and an impeccable setting at Crete's Minos Beach Art Hotel

In an almost mythical setting tucked into the picturesque coves of Crete, Minos Beach Art Hotel is an assembly of waterfront bungalows and gardens that spans 2.5 km of coastline with an open-air art museum at the core of its concept. Here, on the southern Greek isle, an original building from 1963 and a cluster of bungalows and villas with private pools house 121 rooms, which have been radically renovated while retaining a throwback fishing village charm. Once inhabited by local fishers decades ago, today the waterfront slice of paradise boasts two sandy beaches—the pinnacle of secluded luxury—more than 50 unique art installations, and high regard for all that is local and sustainable.
Designarchitizer.com

Gorgeous Glass: 5 Architectural Projects Illuminated By Glass Block

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Since its invention in the late 1800s, glass block has been touted for its illuminative quality. The material’s prismatic quality means that it more effectively diffuses light into space compared with sheet glass. In the early twentieth century, as modern architects looked to industrial materials for inspiration, glass block acquired a newfound aesthetic importance, becoming a hallmark of streamline moderne architecture. Pierre Chareau’s Glass House (1928-32) in Paris, with its façade entirely composed of glass blocks, is the building most associated with the material.
Entertainmentmusicalamerica.com

United Arts Studies: Frida Kahlo & Handel Arias

& PERRY SOOK, BARITONE, TO RELEASE SIX VIDEO ONLINE SERIES. Entitled United Arts Studies, the Series will be Released on Six Thursdays, June - November, 2021. An adventurous and lighthearted video series exploring the coupling of the world’s greatest opera arias with masterpieces from the world of classical and modern paintings is being launched Thursday evening, June 24, 2021, 7 p.m. ET on YouTube Premiere. Founded by young opera couple, soprano Elizaveta Ulakhovich and baritone Perry Sook, United Arts Studies hopes to bring familiarity and fun to opera while exploring the visual arts. The series created during the pandemic follows the story of two young opera singers who, finding themselves with sudden free time, decide to enroll in an online art history course. Each episode contains a lesson about a painter and one or two composers and discussions are interspersed with the performance of operatic arias. Ms. Ulakhovich and Mr. Sook hope to entice lovers of the arts as well as novices to opera to enjoy the endless variety of these great human achievements. To view the videos, visit their YouTube Channel.
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Nolasco & Spoticai Launch “De Cai al cielo” Music Video

Nolasco, one of the finest singer-songwriters from southern Spain, has released a single titled “De Cai al cielo” (From Cadiz to Heaven). The song is a collaboration with Cadiz-based band Spoticai. Seville-born Nolasco is a true indie artist who runs his own label and business affairs. He combines Flamenco, rock,...
Minoritiesthehypemagazine.com

Instagram’s @design, in Partnership With Brooklyn Museum, Launches $130,000 #BlackDesignVisionaries Grant Program to Empower Black Designers

The inaugural #BlackDesignVisionaries grant program, presented by Instagram’s @design, in partnership with the Brooklyn Museum, is an effort to empower, center and invest in the Black design community. With a mission to create a space that is inclusive, safe and inspiring for all, @design aims to uplift aspiring and emerging Black designers whose work embodies Instagram’s design values, including the belief that everyone is worthy of great design.
Worldazuremagazine.com

Counterspace Unveils Their Fragmented Serpentine Pavilion in London

After a year’s delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 20th Serpentine Pavilion has finally opened in London’s Hyde Park. Designed by 31-year-old South African architect Sumayya Vally, founder and principal of Johannesburg practice Counterspace, the new structure is bold and majestic. Standing more than six metres tall in Kensington Gardens, almost meeting the height of the trees surrounding it, the two-tone, open-air edifice – pale pink rendered cement mix for the interior and dark grey cork for the exterior – rises above a raised concrete platform.
MoviesWorld Screen News

Event Preview: AVPSummit

The Audio-Visual Producers Summit (AVPSummit) is set to take place in person in Matera, Italy—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—from July 7 to 10. Organized by the Lucana Film Commission for APA-Audiovisual Producers Association, in association with the Producers Guild of America, the event is intended to foster ties between Italian and international creatives.
Entertainmentnewagebd.net

Bangabandhu Youth Art Competition begins tomorrow online

Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020-21 ‘Bangabandhu Youth Art Competition’ will commence online from June 17. The month-long virtual exhibition will feature 100 selected works in four categories, including Contemporary Art, Calligraphy, Photography and Graphic Design, from three regions namely Bangladesh, Asia and the rest of the world. Each category will...
Moviesletterboxd.com

Filming in an endangered language

"With the Haida language, because with there being so few speakers left, the intensity of the responsibility to get it right was really strong." —Helen Haig-Brown. How do you make a movie in an endangered language?. Tsilhqot’in director Helen Haig-Brown, filmed her debut fiction feature, SG̲aawaay Ḵ'uuna (Edge of the...
Visual Artjuxtapoz.com

EPHEMERAL PART II: SNIK’s Exhibition Without an Audience

Urban contemporary art duo SNIK present EPHEMERAL PART II, an exhibition both created and presented in isolation from the world, in a fitting homage to the past 15 months. In a necessary counterpoint to traditional pre-pandemic events – including the original EPHEMERAL show held in London, 2019 – SNIK set themselves the challenge of creating an exhibition built for impact and immersion despite attendance being limited to remote access only. With the exception of the artists themselves and those documenting its existence, the show would have no audience.
Societymusicinafrica.net

Call for applications: Online retreat for feminist artists and activists

L'Art Rue Association in Tunis, Tunisia will host an online retreat for feminist artists and activists on 3 and 4 December. The programme allows persons working and organising on feminisms, gender and sexuality to share their research, ideas and projects in a creative and conversational setup. Interested individuals should offer...
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Tribeca2021: Documentaries Take Center Stage at the 20th Festival

CHICAGO – The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival continues as a hybrid mix of New York City in-person events and online access, which includes the finest documentaries of 2021. The festival takes place through June 20th. For information on joining in via passes or tickets, click TribecaFilm.com. The 2021 Tribeca Festival,...