Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheboygan County, WI

PARTNERS FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lucio Fuentez relocated his migrant family to Sheboygan County more than 40 years ago, finding his way and putting down roots in an unfamiliar place was mostly up to him. The experience motivated him to help others going through similar experiences, and in 1975, Belgium-Random Lake Migrant Services was born. Now known as Partners for Community Development, the nonprofit organization has expanded its services for low-to-moderate income clients to areas as far as Door County to the north and parts of Milwaukee to the south. And now it’s seeking input on how it can serve even better through a survey regarding awareness of the organization and community issues that need to be addressed. Answering nine short questions will take just a few minutes and you can remain anonymous if you wish.

b93radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...