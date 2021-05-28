Report by the British Gambling Commission Shows How COVID-19 Impacted UK Gaming

The global gaming industry is curious to see, as quickly as possible, the exact impact COVID-19 had on gaming revenue everywhere. Figures are being reported more often, even if they’re sometimes incomplete, as industry players try to determine their next moves. The British Gambling Commission (BGC) had historically issued an annual report on the state of gaming in the UK but decided to present an interim report covering much of the period that casinos were mostly impacted by the pandemic. The results will help shape future gaming decisions by operators and stakeholders but aren’t out of line with what the industry would have expected.