Nevada State

Nevada’s Gaming Market Raises the Bar on Post-COVID-19 Activity

By Erik Gibbs
gamblingnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started as only a short, possibly one- or two-month suspension of operations turned into a year-long nightmare for casinos around the world. COVID-19 decimated the gaming industry last year, wiping out virtually all revenue opportunities for much of the year. Things are starting to turn around, though, and, Nevada’s casino market is raising the bar on what should be expected for short and long-term recovery. In both March and April, the state’s casinos reported over $1 billion in revenue each month.

