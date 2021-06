Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin Cash suffered a major setback after its price declined by 80% from its 12 May swing high of $1,642. An additional 50% drop dragged it below its 19 May swing low of $470, but BCH finally cushioned its losses at $390. Broader market relief over the last couple of days pushed BCH north of $470 once again, but the price was still in a sensitive position, at the time of writing.