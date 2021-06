I know what you’re thinking: a New England Patriots 53-man roster projection? Now? It’s not even time for training camp for another month. Yes, I know. This is way too early for a 53-man roster projection. Who can tell anything about the near 90 players on the New England Patriots’ roster from a handful of voluntary practices and organized team activities (OTAs)? So we’ll have a little fun with this 53-man roster projection and I’ll try to keep my “Fire Josh McDaniels” opinions to my Twitter account.