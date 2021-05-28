Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Memorial Day Ceremonies Planned in Chautauqua County

Cover picture for the articleCeremonies are planned throughout Chautauqua County. County Executive PJ Wendel said the the Blue Star Mothers will hold a Gold Star Mothers ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. in Jamestown at Veterans Park on West Third Street, “The Gold Star is actually those who have a lost a child, or husband, or wife, or lost a loved one while in battle in service to the country. I’ve said it’s the one gold you don’t want to win but but it’s a great commitment and dedication that the loved ones have given.”

